Mary Jo
3d ago
that poor baby, why....why didn't someone step up and take that baby? people had to of known she was a drug head. everyone that knew she was a drug head has blood on their hands. RIP little innocent baby.
Guest
3d ago
Stupidity is exactly why this baby had to pay the ultimate price!!! This didn't have to happen
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
fox56news.com
1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police said they responded to a shots-fired call around 2:55 a.m. in the 900 block of Winchester Road. On scene, authorities found a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WKYT 27
Golden Alert cancelled for 80-year-old Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Golden Alert for Douglas Amburgey has been canceled. He has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL: The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man. 80-year-old Douglas Amburgey was last seen at around 11:30 PM on Saturday night at...
WKYT 27
Police investigate early morning shooting on Winchester Rd.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Winchester Road at around 3:00 on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries...
WLWT 5
Police: One charged after overdose death in Boone County
BURLINGTON, Ky. — On Wednesday, Boone County police announced that one person has been charged after an overdose death in Burlington. Police said that on Nov. 22, deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Rosetta Drive in Burlington, KY, for a suspected overdose death of a 29-year-old man.
WKYT 27
Ky. mother arrested after son ingests dangerous drug, citation says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother is facing charges after police say her son ingested a dangerous drug. Alashia Brown is charged with criminal abuse. According to her arrest citation, Brown’s two-year-old son was taken to the hospital after ingesting fentanyl Sunday afternoon. We don’t know the boy’s condition at this time.
fox56news.com
2 safe after Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A fire damaged a Lexington home Sunday morning. The Lexington Fire Department said they are investigating a house fire that happened around 12:45 a.m. near the 500 block of Ashley Way. The department said two people were in the home but made it out...
fox56news.com
16-year-old Lexington boy still missing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
WKYT 27
Lex Fire Department investigates house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a house fire on the 500 block of Ashley Way. Officials say that the fire started at around 12:45 on Sunday morning. Two people were in the house at the time and made it out safely without injuries, but the...
harlanenterprise.net
Rally for justice in LaDuke case held
People from Louisville, Lexington, Cincinnati, and Atlanta came to Nicholasville last weekend to join friends and family of Desman LaDuke, the 22-year-old Black man who was going through a mental health crisis and was shot and killed by NPD officer Joseph Horton. The Sunday, November 20 rally was the second...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 11/27: Winchester Mayor-Elect JoEllen Reed; Catholic Action Center’s Ginny Ramsey
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Winchester Mayor-Elect JoEllen Reed and Catholic Action Center director and co-founder Ginny Ramsey. As mayor, Reed will be replacing the ‘retiring’ mayor, Ed Burtner, who has given an amazing 40 years of service...
fox56news.com
Lexington homicide detectives relying on Crime Stoppers for tips on record number of cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A record number of homicides in Lexington for 2022, and the count keeps rising. The additional cases are putting more strain on an already understaffed police department that works to give each investigation the attention it deserves. Homicide detectives are hoping Crime Stoppers’ initiative to pay $2500 for tips in unsolved 2022 murders brings in the information they need to close a case.
fox56news.com
Jessamine County Wild Lights continues to grow
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The holiday season calls for lights, inflatables, and giving back. Zachary Neilson, a 16-year-old took hundreds of lights, extension cords, a giant guitar, and a vision to create a wild lights show that central Kentuckians can enjoy this holiday season. He started the tradition...
WKYT 27
EKU resident assistant accused of rape
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky University student and resident assistant is facing serious charges. The Richmond Register reports that 21-year-old Thomas Haroules has been charged with rape. He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman multiple times between October 2021 and February 2022. The Register reports that the...
fox56news.com
Eastland Parkway scene shuts down Lexington schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence Tuesday on Eastland Parkway led to a brief lockdown of area schools. Multiple officers used K-9s to canvas the area around 3 p.m. while a police helicopter circled above. Lexington police said they were searching for someone who ran away from officers and remains on the run as of Tuesday.
WKYT 27
Kentucky boy who survived breathing condition inspires toy drive
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A boy who survived a breathing condition and received treatment at Kentucky Children’s Hospital is the inspiration for a toy drive in Lincoln County to help other kids at UK HealthCare. People in that community are wanting to give back, partly because of the...
fox56news.com
Kentucky man arrested for terroristic threatening
Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. 900K Kentuckians affected by eating disorders:...
cartercountytimes.com
Judge Executive injured in accident
Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone was injured in an accident last Wednesday that took the life of his wife, Rose Malone. The Rowan County Coroner’s office reported on Wednesday afternoon that Morehead police dispatch received a call of a single vehicle accident on I-64 just before 7 a.m. that morning, approximately one mile east of Morehead.
WKYT 27
Police search for suspect in overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting, after a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday night. According to police, the man arrived at a local hospital around 11:40 p.m. His injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. Officers say the shooting happened in...
fox56news.com
Lexington having holiday lights collection drive
Recycling broken lights is not a good idea, according to officials. Recycling broken lights is not a good idea, according to officials. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 25, 2022. Kentucky’s evening forecast:...
fox56news.com
Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn
The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on...
