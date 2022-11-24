Read full article on original website
Related
Jalen Hurts breaks Eagles record in win over Packers, Aaron Rodgers leaves game with injury
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rewrote the franchise record books in a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday night.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts runs for 157 yards, breaking Michael Vick's franchise mark
Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards on Sunday night to set an Eagles franchise record for a quarterback, topping Michael Vick. "It means everything," Hurts said.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers exits loss to Eagles with rib injury
Jordan Love was left to finish Sunday night's game for the Packers after Aaron Rodgers exited in the third quarter with what he called a rib injury.
