Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Warriors GM reveals interesting talk he had with controversial ex-player
Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers recently had an interesting conversation with one of the team’s former players. Myers appeared this week on SHOWTIME’s “All The Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. During the interview, Myers revealed that got a notable recent call from ex-Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, who remains unsigned to this point of the NBA season.
NBC Sports
Pick your poison: Dubs' camp vision becomes reality in win
SAN FRANCISCO – When their 17-point lead disappeared under an avalanche of turnovers and open 3-pointers Friday night at Chase Center, the Warriors were undoing their good work and keeping alive Utah’s hopes for a comeback victory. And yet, even after the Jazz took their first lead, midway...
Comments / 0