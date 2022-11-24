Instant film perfectly suits Nobuyoshi Araki: the anxious obsessive grasping for moments slipping just out of reach. Riding on the tails of the radical Japanese magazine Provoke in the early 1970s, he brought a whole new meaning to the “snapshot” genre, and his Polaroids have since formed an integral part of his snap-happy practice. In books such as Polaroid (1997), POLART (2009) and Kekkai (2014), all of Araki’s bread-and-butter subjects – Kinbaku (a Japanese art of bondage), Chiro the cat, cherry blossom, balcony sunsets, flowers, lizards – are at play, not to mention his id.

