ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WRBL News 3 ‘This Morning’ Thanksgiving Roundtable

By Nicole Phillips, Amanda Peralta, Crystal Whitman, Rex Castillo
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393Orm_0jMMYVqj00

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – For this year’s Thanksgiving holiday the WRBL News 3 “This Morning” team sat down together to talk about what they’re thankful for this year. From the support of significant others, to families and so much more here’s a behind the scenes look at the people you wake up with every day on WRBL News 3.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus man killed in Buena Vista Road crash

COLUMBUS, Ga — (WRBL) A Columbus man was killed in an car accident along Buena Vista Road on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, Fredrick Worrills II, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:07 AM by Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison. The cause of the crash was determined to be […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Uptown Columbus to celebrate Giving Tuesday on November 29

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 29, Uptown Columbus, Inc will celebrate Giving Tuesday by joining millions around the world participating in the global generosity movement. Uptown Columbus produces dozens of beloved events each year, such as the Friday Night Concerts, Food Truck Festivals, Riverfest and more. In addition to bringing area residents together, these events also raise money for the nonprofit organization, which helps the Uptown thrive.
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Remaining unsettled through the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Several systems will bring a chance for rain to the News 3 viewing area. Rain becomes more scattered to isolated as it begins to wrap up during the afternoon, temperatures will slowly warm up to the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will begin to break apart later this evening and overnight, this will be short lived as more clouds move in mid-Saturday morning.
COLUMBUS, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Meansville, Georgia

Meansville is purportedly named for John William Means (20 June 1812-28 February 1896), who migrated to the area from the Carolinas. I’m not sure when he arrived in Pike County, but he married Nancy B. McGinty here on 26 September 1833. Interestingly, his obituary does not make note of his being the namesake of the community; it does state that he was one of Pike County’s oldest and most respected citizens.
MEANSVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

One person injured in shooting on Enoch Drive in Columbus

Columbus police are currently investigating a shooting on Enoch Drive. Police were called to the shooting before 7:45 Saturday night. Authorities have confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which occurred in the 100 block of Enoch Drive. The condition of the victim is currently unknown. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WKRG News 5

Alabama man killed in Thanksgiving car crash

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
LOACHAPOKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Small Business Saturday: A look at deals Columbus offers on Nov. 26

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Saturday following Thanksgiving marks Small Business Saturday; a holiday supporting local shopping. “In a time when big businesses are only getting bigger and some local businesses are struggling to keep their doors open, it’s more important than ever to support your favorite small shop. There are many ways in which […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Showers and storms tonight; stronger storm system arrives midweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Unsettled pattern continues as we track a storm system that will bring in showers and a few storms overnight into Sunday morning. Late Saturday/Early Sunday: An upper level low will move across the southeast this weekend bringing showers and a few storms to the region. Locally the system arrives in the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Feeding the Valley volunteers pack, deliver over 2,300 meals through annual Thanksgiving drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Local food bank, Feeding the Valley started off this giving season strong, hosting their 4th annual Thanksgiving outreach community project – The Big Gobble. The four-week long food drive culminated in hundreds of volunteers preparing, packing and delivering meals to those in need. Meals were distributed in Muscogee County and other […]
COLUMBUS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WRBL News 3

Wreaths Across America experiencing shortage of wreaths for veterans at Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One visible way folks across the country show their thanks to deceased military loved ones is by placing wreaths on their graves during the holidays. The nonprofit organization carries out its mission to remember, honor and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Division Chief shares safety tips in time for busy holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – During the holidays, the kitchen is typically filled with a lot more people, as it’s a time that brings together friends and family. It can also be the most dangerous as kitchen fires skyrocket this time of year.  According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving Day is the peak day […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy