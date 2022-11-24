ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Ring in the holidays at Winter Park at the Orion Amphitheater

By Maggie Matteson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – With December quickly approaching, Rocket City’s holiday events are beginning to pick up. Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 22, The Orion Amphitheater opened its immersive winter wonderland!

Winter Park is an immersive, winter-themed experience. Guests will be able to participate in several different activities fit for every age.

There will be ice skating in the amphitheater bowl, a Santa’s workshop, DIY s’mores kits, holiday markets, music and more. Guests will also have the opportunity to rent an igloo to enjoy cocktails and charcuterie.

Admission is free, however, there will be activities and food and drinks for purchase.

Winter Park will also feature musical performances throughout the amphitheater and Apollo South, including DJs and local group performers. Here’s a list of some of those performers and dates:

  • Saturday, December 3 – Twickenham Jazz & Swing for the Holidays
  • Friday, December 9 – Arts Huntsville Christkindlmarket featuring music by Alli & Christy
  • Saturday, December 10 – Arts Huntsville Christkindlmarket featuring music by Winslow Davis, Alex Banks and Preston Watts
  • Sunday, December 11 – Arts Huntsville Christkindlmarket featuring music by Gabe LaRose, Karmessa and Micah J
  • Saturday, December 17 – Last Minute Holiday Market with a Live DJ

More events and activities are also expected to be announced. Winter Park at the Orion Amphitheater will run from Nov. 22 to Jan. 29, 2013, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

