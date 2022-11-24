ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

travelweekly.com

Say aloha to the holidays

Sometimes the winter months mean dashing off to some place warmer. The humid air, when you step off the plane in Hawaii, is a welcomed relief, like a great big hug. Then the breezy trade winds take their turn prancing over and around you — a reminder that Hawaii really does have the best weather.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption

HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
mauinow.com

Cookie kits on sale to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui

Cookie kits by Happie Happie Joie Joie Creations, LLC are on sale now through Tuesday, Nov. 29 to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui. Interested participants can purchase a cookie kit here. All purchases are eligible to participate in the BBBS Cookie Decorating Contest. Age groups include 0-5, 6-8,...
BEAT OF HAWAII

Black Friday Hawaii Travel Deals Ranked | $91 Airfares

Today, Black Friday, is Day 2 of Cyber Week. It prominently features deals on flights to Hawaii, among other Hawaii travel deals. Two airlines have Hawaii airfare deals that start at just $91 each way, including all taxes and fees. Those are great deals and offer substantial savings. Cyber Week...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui has the largest vacation rental supply in Hawaiʻi with 211,900 available unit nights

In October, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 211,900 available unit nights. That’s up +2.9% from 2021, but down -34.5% from 2019. Unit demand was 134,900 unit nights (+4.4% vs. 2021, -47.2% vs. 2019), resulting in 63.7% occupancy (+0.9 percentage points vs. 2021, -15.3 percentage points vs. 2019) and ADR at $343 (+25.8% vs. 2021, +53.0% vs. 2019).
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Windy weather alters Thanksgiving plans for some Hawaii families

HONOLULU (KITV4) -– A High Wind and Surf Advisory hit Oahu this Thanksgiving Day. And while it is popular for families to picnic at the beach, Ocean Safety officials are urging residents to celebrate indoors. The weather advisory remains in effect across the state and is expected to last...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hikers warned not to trespass in East Hawai‘i’s Narnia without a permit or hunting license

The Department of Land and Natural Resources is working to curb illegal hiking in an area known as Narnia. On Saturday, five officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement were stationed at the entrance to the area and stopped 20 would-be Narnia hikers to inform them that it’s illegal to hike in the area without a permit or hunting license.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lawmakers: Rescue plan for Hawaii’s last commercial dairy underway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state’s dairy industry. But lawmakers said a rescue plan for Hawaii’s Cloverleaf Dairy is already underway. “This is the only dairy in the state,” said state...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

41st annual Christmas Treasures Art, Jewelry, Gift and Craft Fair scheduled in Kona

If you’re looking for a one-stop-shopping experience for all your Christmas gift needs, look no farther than Courtyard King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel this weekend. The 41st annual JoAnn “Goose” William’s Christmas Treasures Art, Jewelry, Gift and Craft Fair is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the hotel in downtown Kailua-Kona.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
mauinow.com

List: Maui lane closures through Dec. 2, 2022

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —  Kīhei (24/7 modification): Piʻilani Highway...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Beachgoers urged to be vigilant as ‘powerful’ north swell produces high surf

Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches. Updated: 5 hours ago.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed due to high surf

Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed today due to high surf. The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning Thursday for north-facing shores through Saturday morning. Hawai‘i County announced Keokea in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha in Hilo closed this morning due to the dangerous surf.
HILO, HI

