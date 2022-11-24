Read full article on original website
Say aloha to the holidays
Sometimes the winter months mean dashing off to some place warmer. The humid air, when you step off the plane in Hawaii, is a welcomed relief, like a great big hug. Then the breezy trade winds take their turn prancing over and around you — a reminder that Hawaii really does have the best weather.
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption
HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
Cookie kits on sale to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui
Cookie kits by Happie Happie Joie Joie Creations, LLC are on sale now through Tuesday, Nov. 29 to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui. Interested participants can purchase a cookie kit here. All purchases are eligible to participate in the BBBS Cookie Decorating Contest. Age groups include 0-5, 6-8,...
Made on Maui: Small businesses hope shoppers will buy local this holiday season
Katy Kahele Tsark, owner and designer of Kahele Maui, was busy talking to customers about the variety of bags, headwraps and accessories that are made in their “little workshop boutique in Kīhei.”. “This is our favorite time of year, of course,” she said. Kahele Maui was one...
Black Friday Hawaii Travel Deals Ranked | $91 Airfares
Today, Black Friday, is Day 2 of Cyber Week. It prominently features deals on flights to Hawaii, among other Hawaii travel deals. Two airlines have Hawaii airfare deals that start at just $91 each way, including all taxes and fees. Those are great deals and offer substantial savings. Cyber Week...
Danny De Gracia: It's Time To Have Uncomfortable Conversations About Homelessness
Beyond the superficial opulence that is Hawaii’s visitor industry, the epidemic of homelessness is a problem that local politicians have ignored or put out of view for decades. It is quite revealing how, when global representatives descended upon Oahu for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, Hawaii leaders opted...
Maui has the largest vacation rental supply in Hawaiʻi with 211,900 available unit nights
In October, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 211,900 available unit nights. That’s up +2.9% from 2021, but down -34.5% from 2019. Unit demand was 134,900 unit nights (+4.4% vs. 2021, -47.2% vs. 2019), resulting in 63.7% occupancy (+0.9 percentage points vs. 2021, -15.3 percentage points vs. 2019) and ADR at $343 (+25.8% vs. 2021, +53.0% vs. 2019).
‘Powerful’ north-northeast swell declines, but not before closing roads and beaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning level surf for north-facing shores was expanded to include east-facing shores across the state Saturday, along with north and west shores of Hawaii Island. Beachgoers were advised to use extreme caution as large breaking waves could make it dangerous for those standing along the shoreline. The...
In a Maui tradition, volunteers serve up a Thanksgiving meal with a side of aloha
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - While several people enjoyed Thanksgiving indoors with family, not everyone had that opportunity. That is why a South Maui church makes it its mission to serve as many meals as possible. Hale Kau Kau at St. Theresa’s Church in Kihei has been serving meals to the needy...
Windy weather alters Thanksgiving plans for some Hawaii families
HONOLULU (KITV4) -– A High Wind and Surf Advisory hit Oahu this Thanksgiving Day. And while it is popular for families to picnic at the beach, Ocean Safety officials are urging residents to celebrate indoors. The weather advisory remains in effect across the state and is expected to last...
Hikers warned not to trespass in East Hawai‘i’s Narnia without a permit or hunting license
The Department of Land and Natural Resources is working to curb illegal hiking in an area known as Narnia. On Saturday, five officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement were stationed at the entrance to the area and stopped 20 would-be Narnia hikers to inform them that it’s illegal to hike in the area without a permit or hunting license.
Lawmakers: Rescue plan for Hawaii’s last commercial dairy underway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state’s dairy industry. But lawmakers said a rescue plan for Hawaii’s Cloverleaf Dairy is already underway. “This is the only dairy in the state,” said state...
41st annual Christmas Treasures Art, Jewelry, Gift and Craft Fair scheduled in Kona
If you’re looking for a one-stop-shopping experience for all your Christmas gift needs, look no farther than Courtyard King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel this weekend. The 41st annual JoAnn “Goose” William’s Christmas Treasures Art, Jewelry, Gift and Craft Fair is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the hotel in downtown Kailua-Kona.
List: Maui lane closures through Dec. 2, 2022
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) — Kīhei (24/7 modification): Piʻilani Highway...
Beachgoers urged to be vigilant as ‘powerful’ north swell produces high surf
Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches. Updated: 5 hours ago.
World’s largest active volcano continues to rumble in Hawaii
Mauna Loa remains in a yellow advisory with dozens of small daily earthquakes, a sign that the large volcano could be headed toward eruption.
Help repopulate monarch butterflies in Hawaii
According to Paradise Monarchs, less than 5% of wild monarch caterpillars reach their final stage of metamorphosis in transforming into a butterfly.
Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed due to high surf
Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed today due to high surf. The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning Thursday for north-facing shores through Saturday morning. Hawai‘i County announced Keokea in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha in Hilo closed this morning due to the dangerous surf.
With a long local waitlist, ‘portability’ of Section 8 vouchers from other states draws concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Philadelphia woman recently bypassed the waitlist for public housing on Oahu and landed herself an apartment in Mililani. Timekia Palmer chose to “port” to Hawaii under the federal housing voucher program. It’s a feature under the Section 8 program called portability, allowing voucher holders...
