South Dakota GFP says it has suspect in death, abandonment of bucks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Input from a Facebook post by South Dakota Turn In Poachers (TIPs) resulted in likely pending charges against a suspect in the killing and leaving of two buck deer, the state Game Fish and Parks Department said on the TIPs page.
GFP said Tuesday a suspect has been identified after a post on the TIPs line Facebook page on Monday.Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa
The TIPs line Facebook page on Monday said witnesses described a four-door maroon with possible gray rocker panels and a game rack attached to a back hitch. The bucks were shot and left near Hecla.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0