Iowa State

South Dakota GFP says it has suspect in death, abandonment of bucks

By Rae Yost
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Input from a Facebook post by South Dakota Turn In Poachers (TIPs) resulted in likely pending charges against a suspect in the killing and leaving of two buck deer, the state Game Fish and Parks Department said on the TIPs page.

GFP said Tuesday a suspect has been identified after a post on the TIPs line Facebook page on Monday.

The TIPs line Facebook page on Monday said witnesses described a four-door maroon with possible gray rocker panels and a game rack attached to a back hitch. The bucks were shot and left near Hecla.

