ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 things Rams fans can be thankful for this year

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VR8qG_0jMMWPuT00

The Los Angeles Rams are enduring a rough 2022 season. It hasn’t gone the way they expected it to after winning Super Bowl LVI in February, but that’s football.

This Thanksgiving, there are plenty of things Rams fans can be thankful for in 2022. Here are 10 of them to think about this holiday season.

1

Super Bowl LVI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5F9M_0jMMWPuT00
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

It’s been nine months but that doesn’t mean the celebration has to stop. Remember that win. Bask in its glory. Rewatch highlights from the game. Buy a print of Cooper Kupp’s game-winning touchdown on Black Friday. Heck, even buy a replica ring if you don’t have one already.

Without that Super Bowl win over the Bengals, this season would be so much more painful. Even if the Rams don’t win another game this season, there will still be the Super Bowl.

2

Cooper Kupp’s excellence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mo97Y_0jMMWPuT00
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Earlier this season, it was scary to think about where the Rams would be without Kupp. We’re now finding out what that’s like because he’s sidelined by an ankle injury for the next 5-7 weeks. The 2021 triple crown winner is one of the best players in the league and every Rams fan should be thankful to have him on the team.

3

Matthew Stafford’s arm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzFrp_0jMMWPuT00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Without Stafford, the Rams probably don’t win the Super Bowl. He took the offense to new heights last season and was incredibly clutch in the playoffs. This season hasn’t gone according to plan, but acquiring Stafford was one of the best things the Rams did.

4

The Panthers’ stubbornness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MI86G_0jMMWPuT00
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It’s amazing the Panthers didn’t pounce on the opportunity to trade Brian Burns for two first-round picks and a second. That’s what the Rams reportedly offered, yet Carolina turned them down. The Rams should be thankful for that. Burns is good, but not good enough to carry this team to the playoffs.

5

Aaron Donald’s dominance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTUva_0jMMWPuT00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Donald opted not to retire this offseason and chose to return to the Rams on a hefty new contract. That gave everyone at least another year to watch him abuse offensive linemen and blow up plays in the backfield. Donald was a huge part of the Rams’ Super Bowl win and will go down as one of the best players in franchise history.

6

Sean McVay and Les Snead’s partnership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36F4c0_0jMMWPuT00
(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

McSnead may be having a rough go of it this season, but without their partnership, the Rams don’t win the Super Bowl in February – nor do they probably reach the Super Bowl three years ago. In McSnead you (should) trust.

7

Stan Kroenke’s deep pockets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0jfu_0jMMWPuT00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It takes money to hand out the contracts the Rams did to Kupp, Stafford, Donald, Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner. Thank Kroenke’s checkbook for that.

8

The 49ers’ love for running backs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32k9dI_0jMMWPuT00
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

If the 49ers weren’t so obsessed with adding running backs, they wouldn’t have beaten out the Rams for Christian McCaffrey. Believe it or not, but it’s a good thing the Rams were outbid for McCaffrey. Giving up four draft picks and Cam Akers would’ve been a bad move for Los Angeles. The 49ers saved them from trading away even more picks.

9

Rob Havenstein’s durability

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tcTsM_0jMMWPuT00
(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

It’s been hard to watch the Rams’ offensive line fall apart each and every week with seemingly a new injury occurring in each game. Yet, Havenstein has managed to stay healthy and start all 10 contests so far. Imagine if he had gone down with an injury, too.

10

Jaquiski Tartt’s hands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPBgg_0jMMWPuT00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Sorry to bring it up again, Jaquiski.

You know the play.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of Russell Wilson

It’s not exactly a secret that the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has been an unmitigated disaster. Giving up all kinds of draft capital and three players for the former Seahawks quarterback was supposed to be the deal that propelled Denver to the Super Bowl, but Wilson has appeared to be utterly lost in whatever offense head coach Nathaniel Hackett is putting out there. As the Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension after the trade, they’re stuck with him for several more years.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons punched a Giant? TV record, Jones photo center of attention

Cowboys fans woke up Friday out of a turkey-induced fog to realize that the 28-20 comeback victory over the Giants wasn’t just the tryptophan talking. And just like those mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, the leftovers the next day are just as good. We’ve got the details on everything you might have missed, from the run defense’s shutdown of Saquon Barkley and the tight ends’ inspired Whac-A-Mole touchdown celebration to the serious injury that didn’t seem to slow down Jayron Kearse and the play that one Giants player says should result in a heavy fine for Micah Parsons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos’ latest humiliating loss was a major boon for the Bears and Seahawks’ NFL draft odds

In late November, with many teams well out of the NFL’s playoff chase already, it’s certainly not too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft. One of those teams that are well out of the playoff chase now is Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos. (Let’s be honest, they were probably out of it in early October.) And after another humiliating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday — which included tiffs with defensive linemen and Sam Darnold literally rolling into the end zone — Denver’s latest embarrassment was a terrific gain for two other teams:
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow and the Bengals might once again be the Chiefs’ biggest obstacle in the AFC

When the Bengals went on a surprise run to Super Bowl 56 last February, there was an underlying sentiment they might not be able to capture lightning in a bottle again. With one of the NFL’s worst offensive lines, an undermanned defense playing literally and figuratively out of its mind, and Joe Burrow launching darts despite seemingly spending half his time on the turf, none of the Bengals’ success looked sustainable.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

178K+
Followers
235K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy