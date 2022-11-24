10 things Rams fans can be thankful for this year

The Los Angeles Rams are enduring a rough 2022 season. It hasn’t gone the way they expected it to after winning Super Bowl LVI in February, but that’s football.

This Thanksgiving, there are plenty of things Rams fans can be thankful for in 2022. Here are 10 of them to think about this holiday season.

1

Super Bowl LVI

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

It’s been nine months but that doesn’t mean the celebration has to stop. Remember that win. Bask in its glory. Rewatch highlights from the game. Buy a print of Cooper Kupp’s game-winning touchdown on Black Friday. Heck, even buy a replica ring if you don’t have one already.

Without that Super Bowl win over the Bengals, this season would be so much more painful. Even if the Rams don’t win another game this season, there will still be the Super Bowl.

2

Cooper Kupp’s excellence

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Earlier this season, it was scary to think about where the Rams would be without Kupp. We’re now finding out what that’s like because he’s sidelined by an ankle injury for the next 5-7 weeks. The 2021 triple crown winner is one of the best players in the league and every Rams fan should be thankful to have him on the team.

3

Matthew Stafford’s arm

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Without Stafford, the Rams probably don’t win the Super Bowl. He took the offense to new heights last season and was incredibly clutch in the playoffs. This season hasn’t gone according to plan, but acquiring Stafford was one of the best things the Rams did.

4

The Panthers’ stubbornness

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It’s amazing the Panthers didn’t pounce on the opportunity to trade Brian Burns for two first-round picks and a second. That’s what the Rams reportedly offered, yet Carolina turned them down. The Rams should be thankful for that. Burns is good, but not good enough to carry this team to the playoffs.

5

Aaron Donald’s dominance

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Donald opted not to retire this offseason and chose to return to the Rams on a hefty new contract. That gave everyone at least another year to watch him abuse offensive linemen and blow up plays in the backfield. Donald was a huge part of the Rams’ Super Bowl win and will go down as one of the best players in franchise history.

6

Sean McVay and Les Snead’s partnership

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

McSnead may be having a rough go of it this season, but without their partnership, the Rams don’t win the Super Bowl in February – nor do they probably reach the Super Bowl three years ago. In McSnead you (should) trust.

7

Stan Kroenke’s deep pockets

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It takes money to hand out the contracts the Rams did to Kupp, Stafford, Donald, Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner. Thank Kroenke’s checkbook for that.

8

The 49ers’ love for running backs

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

If the 49ers weren’t so obsessed with adding running backs, they wouldn’t have beaten out the Rams for Christian McCaffrey. Believe it or not, but it’s a good thing the Rams were outbid for McCaffrey. Giving up four draft picks and Cam Akers would’ve been a bad move for Los Angeles. The 49ers saved them from trading away even more picks.

9

Rob Havenstein’s durability

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

It’s been hard to watch the Rams’ offensive line fall apart each and every week with seemingly a new injury occurring in each game. Yet, Havenstein has managed to stay healthy and start all 10 contests so far. Imagine if he had gone down with an injury, too.

10

Jaquiski Tartt’s hands

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Sorry to bring it up again, Jaquiski.

You know the play.