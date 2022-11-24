Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced Star Wars legend has made MCU debut in Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced that Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has appeared in the Holiday Special. The Marvel Cinematic Universe special, which is available to watch on Disney+, follows the gang as they celebrate the festive season whilst attempting to find a gift for Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).
Ellie Taylor admits she never thought she’d ‘last this long’ after being voted off Strictly
Ellie Taylor has admitted that she’d never thought she’d last as long as she did on Strictly Come Dancing.The comedian, actor and writer was voted off the show in Sunday night’s results episode (27 November) after performing a jive to Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl”.Taylor and her partner Johannes Radebe were in the bottom two alongside Fleur East and Vito Coppola, but the judges all voted to save East.The Ted Lasso actor reflected on her time in the competition while gushing over her dancing partner Radebe on social media. "A wild flipping ride. I never imagined would last as long...
digitalspy.com
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 21: Celebrity Cyclone/Vote off #8 - November 26 - 9.15pm - ITV1
Final weekend of this series, and it's the highlight of the series tonight (even though it's totally unfailable), time for Celebrity Cyclone. No real surprise with Seann going, leaving Jill, Owen, Mike and Hancock as the final 4 who will be participating in Cyclone. If there is a tease about...
digitalspy.com
Wednesday's Luis Guzmán talks on-screen chemistry with Catherine Zeta-Jones
Wednesday star Luis Guzmán has talked about his on-screen chemistry with co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones. The actor, who plays Gomez in the spinoff to The Addams Family, praised the Morticia actress when speaking exclusively with Digital Spy. "It was great. I thought we had a really good bond with each...
digitalspy.com
Best EastEnders Character Of All Time: Part 8
It’s a shame Ruby’s friendship with Stacey was ruined, that was my favourite part about the character. Ethel is a legend! One of the funniest characters to grace EE's screens. I also wanted to vote for Patrick Trueman. Terry Raymond - what an underrated and forgotten character. It...
digitalspy.com
It's been a decent series: a matt finish would put the gloss on it.
One of the problems with the fact that these days we know weeks beforehand who is going in is that it allows more time to review the list and think "most of these are scraping the bottom of the barrel". I must admit that I felt that way about this year's crop: they seemed to have blown the whole budget on Boy George and Mike Tindall. Then, a few days before it started came the game-changing announcement that Matt Hancock MP would be joining as a late entrant.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders: Janine last episode (air date)
A great exit for me would be for Janine to think Mick and Linda are dead following the car crash only for them to surprise her and turn up having called the police then a wild police chase occurs, like her previous exits. Really disappointed her current stint is so...
digitalspy.com
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 - Potential Spoilers/Discussion
Rumour has it that Season 15 is set to premiere on VH1 on 6th January (to coincide with RuPaul's new album Black Butta). It should be released outside of the US on WOW Presents Plus exclusively (so sadly no more Netflix). If the date is correct, the cast ru-veal is...
digitalspy.com
11 huge Casualty spoilers for next month
Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, Faith is forced to make some difficult decisions, while. Stevie’s problems push Paige to make a mistake. Here's a full collection of the 11 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Faith gets a shock. Faith is shocked when Iain brings Elsie Clegg (from...
digitalspy.com
Xmas advert question
Does anyone know who the actress in this year’s McDonalds Xmas advert is? Some people have said it was Siobhan Hayes (her that played Abi in My Family and the actress from the Specsavers ad too of course), but I’m not too sure. I’ve tried Googling as well but there were no results that I wanted.
digitalspy.com
The Final 3 who did you for
I presume you meant voted for rather than wanted to do them in!. Matt because I want to see Denise Welch have a nervous breakdown in Twitter. Vile harridan. Matt because I want to see Denise Welch have a nervous breakdown in Twitter. Vile harridan. You want to cause someone...
digitalspy.com
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Character- Heat Three
Thanks to everybody who voted in the second heat. The four characters going through to the semi final rounds from that heat are Pat Butcher (EastEnders), Charity Dingle (Emmerdale), Jack Duckworth (Coronation Street) and Jacqui McQueen (Hollyoaks) The same rules apply this time; the four characters with the most number...
digitalspy.com
EE - Will we get any surprise returns over the festive season?
Please don't tell me it's only going to be Ricky to tie in with Janine's exit. Hopefully we get an unconfirmed surprise return. The Christmas eve surprise return is a bitbif a tradition now. This year I wouldn't be surprised if they try and reunite the Carter's before Mick leaves....
digitalspy.com
Drag Race UK's Danny Beard never saw herself as a Ru Girl
Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Each instalment showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and allies to the community. Next up, we're speaking to Danny Beard about her time on Drag Race UK. Season four...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale: Biggest mistakes to date.
Not having Lorraine and Carol Nelson, as victims of the plane crash. Not having Jayesha and Sangeeta Parmar as victims of the plane crash. Not having The Marsden family as victims of the storm (Ronnie, Frances, Ali and Elaine) Killing off Vic Windsor - left a huge gap on the...
digitalspy.com
Ellie T gone, so who's in danger next week?
So hard to call. Kym should be back. But it won't be Hamza out!!. It would put the cat among the pigeons if Molly and Fleur were ranked first and second and the two men last by the judges. I reckon Kym needs to absolutely smash it or she could...
digitalspy.com
Which soap are you most looking forward to over Christmas & New Year?
EastEnders is a million miles away from being perfect but it’s very stable at the moment. Even though I’m not crazy about the Janine/Mick/Linda story, it’s 3 popular, strong characters played by reliable A-list actors taking centre stage so it will be exciting. Plus with Janine/Mick leaving, this Christmas, EE are forced to have consequences and aftermath.
digitalspy.com
How times change with the scoring.
I remember years ago getting a 10 was a big deal and us viewers would be agreeing that it was deserved. Remember Kelly Brooke and Brendan's American smooth getting penalised for doing 4 lifts instead of the 3 and an over excited Bruno giving them a 10 anyway as he couldn't help it and the horror of Len, Arlene and Craig at him for giving the 10 😂
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Sunday November 27th 7-8pm : Torn Between Two Lovers
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to a Sunday night episode. Heads up, Corrie is on Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday this coming week, on Monday it's not on until 9.15pm, other days 8pm as usual. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Nick and Leanne accompany Sam to the prison....
Comments / 0