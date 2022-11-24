Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says Twitter’s new multicoloured verification will launch next week
The owner of Twitter said that, under this scheme, companies will get a gold checkmark, government officials will get a grey checkmark — probably similar to the “official” checkmark it’s currently trying out with some prominent accounts — and the blue checkmark will be dedicated to individuals even if they are not celebrities. That would mean that the blue check mark will be used with legacy verified accounts and folks who buy Twitter’s new $8 per month paid plan.
Elon Musk’s Twitter is fast proving that free speech at all costs is a dangerous fantasy
Free speech absolutists are like the cocky audience of a spectator sport – they think they could do better than the players, if they were just allowed a crack at it. To them, speech should be as free as possible, period. Nowhere is their oversimplification of the issue more evident than on social media, where abuse and disinformation have created a new frontier of regulation – and with it a cohort of disingenuous free speech warriors.
Be like Gmail? Proton Mail will soon offer email categorization, message scheduling, and more
Although Proton has expanded into cloud storage and VPNs through the years, encrypted email remains Proton’s bread and butter — and that is arguably the most interesting facet of its latest reveal. Indeed, while Proton often positions itself as the antithesis of Google, from a privacy perspective at...
TipTip uses a hyperlocal strategy to help Southeast Asian creators monetize
The latest round was led by East Ventures, with participation from returning investors Vertex, SMDV and B.I.G. Ventures. TipTip founded in October 2021 by Albert Lucius, whose previous startup Kudo was acquired by Grab in 2017. It serves as a marketplace for creators to connect with fans, and monetize content like videos and documents by selling them to their followers, or hosting live video sessions.
