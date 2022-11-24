Read full article on original website
October Wisconsin Unemployment
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment in Wisconsin for October 2022. Preliminary non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased or stayed the same in 71 of 72 Wisconsin counties over the month. Over the year, 10 of 72 Wisconsin counties had unemployment rates decrease or stay the same.
Diabetes Prevention Efforts Kick into High Gear in WI
November is National Diabetes Month, spotlighting a disease affecting millions of Americans. In Wisconsin, state health officials say more than 525,000 adults are diabetic, and one in three has prediabetes. Jill Kietzke, registered nurse and executive director of Wisconsin-based Trollway Diabetes, is focused on prevention education. Whether you’ve been diagnosed...
