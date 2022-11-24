Read full article on original website
PsyPost
Study of families finds evidence of intergenerational transmission of Dark Triad traits and emotional reactivity
A recent study published in Psychology Research and Behavior Management attempts to determine the relationship between parental Dark Triad traits, emotional reactivity, and their children’s Dark Triad and emotional reactivity. The research team sought to discover if the Dark Triad and emotional reactivity of the parent’s generation can transmit these personality traits and behaviors to their offspring.
PsyPost
Smartphone addiction linked with lower cognitive abilities, less self-control, and worse psychological well-being
Published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, researchers found that problematic smartphone use is linked with low self-esteem as well as negative cognitive outcomes. The majority of people who live in industrialized countries have smartphones. The fear of being without one’s smartphones is known as “nomophobia”...
PsyPost
A new study says time spent with dogs increases brain activity in the prefrontal cortex
A new study published in PLOS One researched neurological changes that occur when interacting with dogs. The findings indicate that cuddling with real dogs and stuffed animals increases brain activity in the prefrontal region, but dogs cause significantly more brain activity than stuffed animals. Research on the consequences of time...
PsyPost
People with a weak future time perspective are more likely to engage in bedtime procrastination
New research sheds light on the psychological mechanisms that help explain why being more oriented towards the future is associated with reduced bedtime procrastination. The findings, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, indicate that a person’s perspective of time is related to their ability to control their impulses and maintain their focus on long-term interests.
PsyPost
Overweight people are seen as less capable of thinking and acting autonomously, study finds
A series of five experiments reported that people tend to deny overweight individuals mental agency, but not experience. Heavier weight people are seen as less capable of controlling their own lives, thinking and acting autonomously. However, weight did not affect the level of experience ascribed to the person being assessed. The study was published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin.
PsyPost
Twins study finds no appreciable effect of parenting on motivation of early adolescents to attend school and learn
An analysis of the data from a large study of German twins (TwinLife) found no support for the notion that parental control, parental activities and extracurricular activities affect the development of noncognitive skills of early adolescents (10-14 years of age). Authors considered six non-cognitive skills including the motivation to attend school, to learn, education-related skills, self-efficacy, self-esteem and how much control the adolescent believes he/she has over his/her own life. The paper was published in Acta Sociologica.
PsyPost
New study finds depression decreases cognitive control in both emotional and neutral settings
A common symptom of depression is difficulty thinking or concentrating. To rephrase, depressed people often lack the cognitive control required to achieve goals. Researchers at the University of Padua, Italy, sought to determine if the lack of cognitive control in depressed people was present when working on tasks that triggered emotions or if it was present even when tasks were emotionally neutral. Additionally, they were interested in what kinds of tasks resulted in less cognitive control.
PsyPost
New research pinpoints why makeup makes female faces look more attractive
A series of six studies on students of Gettysburg college found that faces with makeup were seen as more attractive, more symmetrical, more feminine, healthier, and more similar to faces of typical women than the same faces without makeup. Faces of younger women with makeup were, however, perceived as older than faces without makeup. The study was published in Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts.
PsyPost
Dissociative symptoms are common among individuals with depression, study finds
“Dissociating” has become an internet buzzword, but what does it mean and how common is it really? A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research suggests that this mental disconnect may be very common among people with depressive symptoms. Dissociation is a word used to describe a mental...
PsyPost
Impulsivity early in adolescence linked to antisocial personality disorder and alcohol use disorder in later life
Can being an impulsive early adolescent be a slippery slope leading to more serious problems in the later teenage years? A study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health explores the relationships between impulsivity, antisocial behavior, and alcohol use through different stages of adolescence and emerging adulthood. The teen years...
