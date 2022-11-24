ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Grateful for the Good Life

As Nebraskans, we’re fortunate to live in a state where we enjoy peace, prosperity, and the blessings of liberty. As we celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family, there are plenty of reasons to be grateful here in the Good Life. First and foremost, Nebraska is filled with friendly, generous...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Grant program aims to restore Nebraska grasslands, wetlands

LINCOLN — A voluntary grant program will provide $4 million to landowners in the Sandhills region to remove invasive eastern red cedar trees and restore grasslands and wetlands, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recently announced. The four-year program, funded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, is aimed...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Governor-Elect Pillen's Thanksgiving statement

LINCOLN – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen made the following statement in observance of Thanksgiving. "Thanksgiving was established over 400 years ago with the purpose of expressing gratitude for the gifts we've been given from our Heavenly Father. In Nebraska, we have many things to be thankful for: A fruitful land full of natural beauty, a vibrant economy, a culture that respects and loves life, and family and neighbors that care about each other and the future of our state. Today [Thanksgiving] as we gather together with our loved ones, let us remember our abundant blessings and be humbled by the fact that the state we call home is the greatest place to live in the world."
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Oregon's governor pardons thousands for pot convictions

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday she is pardoning an estimated 45,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana, a month after President Joe Biden did the same under federal law. “No one deserves to be forever saddled with the impacts of a conviction for simple possession of marijuana —...
OREGON STATE
Panhandle Post

Colorado begins steps to regulate psychedelic mushrooms

Now that Colorado voters passed the Natural Medicine Health Act, the state has several steps to get through before Colorado will actually see a regulated industry for psychedelic mushrooms. The measure allows for licensed “healing centers” to provide access to psilocybin and psilocyn, the psychoactive compounds found in many species...
COLORADO STATE
Panhandle Post

New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. That's just what election experts had expected and led critics to suggest...
VIRGINIA STATE
Panhandle Post

Judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a new trial request by two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. alleged misconduct by a juror and unfairness by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker following their conviction by a federal jury in August.
MICHIGAN STATE
Panhandle Post

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Ads with the candidates’ ex-wives. Cries of “liar” flying in both directions. Stories of a squalid apartment building and abortions under pressure. Questioning an opponent’s independence. His intellect. His mental stability. His religious faith. The extended Senate campaign in Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
Panhandle Post

Missouri AG set to depose Fauci in social media lawsuit

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is scheduled to be questioned under oath as part of a lawsuit alleging the federal government colluded with social media companies to suppress free speech, the Missouri attorney general’s office announced Tuesday. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana...
MISSOURI STATE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy