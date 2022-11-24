LINCOLN – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen made the following statement in observance of Thanksgiving. "Thanksgiving was established over 400 years ago with the purpose of expressing gratitude for the gifts we've been given from our Heavenly Father. In Nebraska, we have many things to be thankful for: A fruitful land full of natural beauty, a vibrant economy, a culture that respects and loves life, and family and neighbors that care about each other and the future of our state. Today [Thanksgiving] as we gather together with our loved ones, let us remember our abundant blessings and be humbled by the fact that the state we call home is the greatest place to live in the world."

