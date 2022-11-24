Hungry Turkey 5K races into Thanksgiving to benefit the Memphis Food Bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Hungry Turkey 5K kicked off Thursday morning to benefit the Memphis Food Bank.

The Thanksgiving Day run began at 8:30 a.m. in Downtown at the Memphis Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid.

A Kids Dash began at 8:15 a.m. prior to the run.

The course crosses the Wolf River Harbor onto Mud Island for a run along the mighty Mississippi River.

Organizers said the event would happen rain or shine, as showers are expected to move into the Mid-South for Turkey Day.

Awards were given to the top three male and female participants in each age group and overall, and finisher’s medals and Gibson’s donuts awaited participants at the finish line.

At 9 a.m., David Aroyyo was announced as the winner with a time of 17:50.

No dogs were allowed in the race, but strollers were allowed for walkers only after all other runners and walkers started. Children in strollers had to be in helmets.

Adult entry to the race was $60, kids 11 and under for $12.99.

Kids aged eight and under participating in the Fun Dash were free, organizers said.

For additional information, go to www.pr-eventmanagement.net.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.