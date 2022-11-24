Read full article on original website
Archaeologists Hunting For Cleopatra's Tomb Uncover a "Geometric Miracle" Tunnel
Underneath a temple in the ancient ruined city of Taposiris Magna on the Egyptian coast, archaeologists have uncovered a vast, spectacular tunnel that experts are referring to as a "geometric miracle". During ongoing excavations and exploration of the temple, Kathleen Martinez of the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican...
Smithonian
Archaeologists Discover 4,300-Foot-Long Tunnel Under Ancient Egyptian Temple
Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered an underground tunnel at Taposiris Magna, a temple dedicated to Osiris, the god of death. Kathleen Martinez, an archaeologist with the University of Santo Domingo, located the 6.5-foot-tall, 4,300-foot-long tunnel roughly 43 feet underground at the temple, which is situated west of the ancient city of Alexandria. She also found two Ptolemaic-era alabaster statues and several ceramic vessels and pots, reports Artnet’s Sarah Cascone.
100 years after unearthing King Tut's tomb, archaeologists make new discoveries
A century after the discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb, archaeologists are still unearthing more artifacts — and controversies. The unearthing of King Tut's tomb on Nov. 4, 1922 is considered one of the greatest finds in modern history. But archaeologists remained convinced that more remained undiscovered. Now, Zahi Hawass,...
Medieval ring discovered by metal detectorist could fetch $40,000 at auction
It's not every day that one discovers antique heirlooms, but one lucky metal detectorist in England did just that in 2019. Now, his find is expected to fetch thousands of pounds at auction. While searching on a farm near Thorncombe in southwest England's Dorset County, David Board discovered a medieval...
Smithonian
Archaeologists Unearth Trove of Viking Age Jewelry in Sweden
Archaeologists in Sweden have unearthed a once-in-a-lifetime trove of jewelry dating back an estimated 1,000 years to the Viking Age. Despite their age, the pieces are in near-pristine condition and look like they’re “almost completely new,” says Maria Lingström, one of the archaeologists who made the find, in a statement.
This pretty Italian town is paying people $30,000 to move there
In Puglia, in the heel of Italy's boot, the beautiful town of Presicce is the latest to try to lure new residents by offering bargain property deals. It's paying people up to $30,000 to become a resident.
a-z-animals.com
See ‘Sampson’ – The Largest Horse Ever Recorded
Horses are majestic and versatile creatures, and some horse breeds are known for their incredible size! Many of the heaviest and tallest horses are used as draft and working horses. Others have gained recognition for their massive weight and height alone. For instance, the world’s largest recorded horse stood 85 inches high and weighed more than some car models do today! Discover just how big some horses can be!
sciencealert.com
85 Years After It Was Abandoned, Explorers Find a Historic Cache of Camera Gear
In 1937, legendary aerial photographer and cartographer Bradford Washburn abandoned hundreds of pounds of camera gear, surveying equipment, and supplies when he ran into bad weather while exploring Canada's frigid Yukon region. In August, 85 years later, a team of scientists and professional mountain explorers discovered the long-lost historic cache...
Face of ancient Egyptian 'Mysterious Lady' mummy revealed in stunningly lifelike reconstructions
The identity of an Egyptian mummy has baffled archaeologists for centuries. Now they know what she may have looked like.
Archaeologists discover the remains of a child in an 8,000-year-old grave along with animal fur and feathers in Finland
The art by Tom Björklund of what the child might have looked like.Photo by Tom Björklund found on All That's Interesting. As we all know, this is human nature that we want to explore and experience the things and eras that we haven't. That's why many people are on a quest all around the world to find things and remain of the ancient people and whatnot.
Huge New Pyramid Has Appeared in Egypt
The structure made of waste plastic is in the Egyptian desert and is 32 feet high - nearly a tenth of the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza.
The plot thickens: new study reveals complex identity of ancient Britons
They are the oldest human fossils ever found on British soil. Excavated 30 years ago at Boxgrove, in West Sussex, the leg bone and teeth of an early human species were subsequently dated as being around 480,000 years old. Other finds made at Boxgrove also revealed these ancient men and...
tatler.com
‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle
The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
Phys.org
Why the discovery of Cleopatra's tomb would rewrite history
It couldn't have been a case of better timing. Egyptologists celebrating the centenary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun, now have a promising new archaeological discovery that appears to have been made in Egypt. Excavators have discovered a tunnel under the Taposiris Magna temple, west of the ancient city of Alexandria, which they have suggested could lead to the tomb of Queen Cleopatra. Evidence that this is really the case remains to be seen, but such a discovery would be a major find, with the potential to rewrite what we know about Egypt's most famous queen.
Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD
Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
Smithonian
Scientists Reconstruct Face of 19th-Century Man Accused of Being a Vampire
In 1990, children playing in Griswold, Connecticut, stumbled upon an unmarked cemetery. When archaeologists started investigating, one grave stood out. Inside, a 19th-century man’s femur bones had been removed and crossed over his chest. As Smithsonian magazine’s Abigail Tucker reported in 2012, this arrangement indicates that locals may have...
Meet the tallest man to have ever graced the Earth
How would you react if you found out there was a man that stood nearly 9 feet tall and towered over everyone who came into contact with him?. There will never be another tall man to break the record. I'll explain. Sultan Kosen now holds the title of tallest man alive, standing 8 feet 2.8 inches tall. The tallest woman currently alive is Zeng Jinlian, who stands a stunning 8 feet 1 inches tall. They fall far short of it. A grizzly bear standing on its hind legs was actually taller than the tallest man who has ever lived. He appeared to be of average height at birth but swiftly grew to a remarkable height of 5 feet 4 by the time he was five.He outgrew his father at the age of eight, and at 8 feet.5 inches, he was the tallest teenager ever. He is Robert Wadlow, who stands 8 feet 11 inches tall. His pituitary hyperplasia, which was never addressed, was the reason for his remarkable size. Robert unfortunately passed away at the young age of 22 due to a bacterial blister on his legs.
Over 100 mummies and a pyramid of a queen discovered near King Tut’s tomb
The queen’s identity is a mystery for now.
Viking Jewelry Discovered in Sweden Looks 'Almost Completely New' at 1,000 Years Old — See the Photos!
“This is something you probably only experience once in a lifetime,” said one archaeologist Talk about antiques! Archeologists in Sweden have uncovered a stockpile of silver that they believe is approximately 1,000 years old. The items — which include torque-style neck rings, arm rings and coins — were found inside a ceramic pot in Viggbyholm, Täby, a "Viking Age settlement" located outside Stockholm, according to a press release from The Archaeologists at the National Historical Museums in Sweden. "They looked almost completely new," said archaeologist Maria Lingström. ...
What did King Tut look like?
Egyptologists studying King Tutankhamun are piecing together what he may have looked like based on the remains of his mummy, personal artifacts, pharaoh portraits and figurines of his likeness.
