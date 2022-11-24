ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man stabbed while walking home from store, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man was stabbed while walking home from the corner store Friday, according to San Antonio police. The cutting happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hot Well Boulevard and South New Braunfels Avenue. Police said a man was walking home when he got...
Man arrested after road-rage shooting results in another man’s death on SE Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he shot and killed a 70-year-old driver during an apparent road-rage incident on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Donyell Moton, 46, was arrested shortly after the incident, which happened after 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Police were initially called to a Walmart parking lot in the 3300 block of SE Military Drive.
