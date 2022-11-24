ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Kanye West made a Yeezy designer sit on the floor during an hours-long meeting and told her she didn't 'deserve to sit at the table,' report says

By Beatrice Nolan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UfKCx_0jMMSzLf00
A spokesperson for Adidas said: "Adidas does not tolerate hate speech and offensive behavior."

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

  • Kanye West once made a designer sit on the floor for an hours-long meeting, per Rolling Stone.
  • An ex-staffer said the incident followed a disagreement between West and the designer.
  • The designer had been working on the Adidas-Yeezy line, according to the report.

Kanye West, also known as Ye, made a young female designer sit on the floor for an hours-long meeting, per Rolling Stone, which cited an ex-staffer who was in the room.

The publication spoke to more than a dozen former Adidas and Yeezy staffers. The ex-employees, who requested anonymity, told the publication that West created a toxic environment for people who worked under him on the Adidas-Yeezy partnership. The collaboration between the rapper and the sportswear giant lasted nine years.

The ex-workers said West would praise some workers while belittling others he had previously supported. One former employee described it as "playing mind games."

The ex-staffer cited by the publication said the incident started with a disagreement between West and the young designer.

"You don't deserve to sit at the table," the former employee recalled West saying, before making the designer sit on the floor for the rest of the meeting, which they said lasted hours.

Some of the former staffers also told the publication that West had shown them explicit images of his then-wife Kim Kardashian on multiple occasions.

West was dropped by Adidas on October 25 after a series of scandals and intense public criticism. In one incident, the rapper posted a series of antisemitic tweets. His account was locked following the posts but later reinstated.

A spokesperson for Adidas said: "Adidas does not tolerate hate speech and offensive behavior and therefore has terminated the Adidas Yeezy partnership. We have been and continue to be actively engaged in conversations with our employees about the events that lead to our decision to end the partnership. They have our full support and as we're working through the details of the termination, we have been clear that we want to keep our employees' talent and skills within the organization.

"Having said this, we will not discuss private conversations, details or events that lead to our decision to terminate the Adidas Yeezy partnership and decline to comment on any related speculation."

Representatives for Yeezy did not reply to Insider's request for comment. West could not be reached for comment directly.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 864

Rafael Ramirez
3d ago

Nobody makes you sit on the floor. That designer sat on the floor because she has no self esteem and dignity. Somebody attempts to treat you like that and you shut it down. You quit on the spot or you make a scene and ride it out.

Reply(73)
664
VETOBETO
3d ago

wow...he made her? She must have complied on her own. She could have refused. Quit making women out to be victims of everything. it's 2022. Take some responsibility for your own timid nature

Reply(37)
177
FANATIC STYLE
3d ago

An ex staffer said who cares about something that was supposed to been resolved years ago don’t come with that crap now just because he’s exposing your lies go sit down being messy

Reply(21)
149
Related
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian’s Latest Fashion Statement Suggests She Won’t Turn Her Back on Ex Kanye West

As Kanye West‘s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but to be involved in the drama surrounding his unfortunate and hateful anti-Semitic messages. Though The Kardashians star has since made a statement calling out his behavior, her most recent outing suggests she’s not ready to turn her back on the disgraced rapper just yet. On Sunday Nov 20, Kardashian was seen early Christmas shopping with her 9-year-old daughter North West wearing the rapper‘s now-discontinued Adidas Yeezy Slide Scoot shoes, Hollywood Life reported. As a reminder, Adidas cut ties with West after his hateful speech went viral. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism...
hotnewhiphop.com

Julia Fox Says She Was “Delusional” During Ye Relationship, Dated Him To “Help” Kim K

The “Uncut Gems” actress has been speaking her truth all over social media. Every romantic relationship gone awry comes with its own list of regrets. For many of us, we’re able to put the past behind us and move on after a breakup. For celebrities, though, fanbases can continue to live in the past, judging you harshly on who you previously associated yourself with. Recently, Julia Fox experienced this.
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
HollywoodLife

North West Shows Off Extravagant Thanksgiving Party At Kim Kardashian’s House Including Royal Family Portraits

Kardashian family values! North West gave fans a look into the family’s over-the-top Thanksgiving festivities on her TikTok Thursday, Nov. 24. Kim Kardashian’s eldest child demonstrated how next-level holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner family can be, showing off their stunning tablescape, dessert spread, and a gallery of royal portraits of the family.
105.5 The Fan

Kanye West Storms Out of Son’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent – Watch

Kanye West recently got into what appeared to be a heated argument with a parent at one of his son's soccer games and ended up storming off. On Monday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared footage of Ye in attendance at his son Saint's soccer game. The embattled rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also in attendance. In the nearly minute-long clip, Ye is seen having an animated conversation with a woman on the sideline as Kim looks on. The argument only lasts a few seconds before Ye walks off in his now-signature calf-high boots. According to the celebrity news site, after storming off, Kanye returned several minutes later to watch the rest of the game.
realitytitbit.com

Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
Los Angeles Times

Everyone is cutting ties with Kanye West. For church leaders, it’s not that simple

On a quiet October afternoon, Kanye West slunk into a choir rehearsal at Iglesia de Jesucristo, Monte de Santidad, a church in Northridge. Clutching a microphone tightly to his face, he softly sung the words to the Christ for the Nations’ song “When I Think About the Lord,” riffing on harmonies before breaking out in hallelujahs as the song reached its chorus.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Would Be In A Conservatorship If He Was A Woman

D.L. Hughley says that if Kanye West “had a vagina,” he’d be in a conservatorship. D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
The Independent

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

749K+
Followers
45K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy