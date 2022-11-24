Read full article on original website
Thomas's secret will shatter Ridge and Taylor's chances at happiness.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be blown away when he learns Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was responsible for making the fake CPS call and framing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). She Knows Soaps reported that when the truth comes out, it will put Ridge and Taylor Hayes's (Krista Allen) marriage at risk, as Ridge will rush to Brooke's side.
Ridge ends one relationship and jumps right back into another.CBS/YouTube. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will propose and rush down the altar to make Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) his wife. On Thursday's episode (November 10), Ridge begged Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for an annulment.
In Douglas’ bedroom, Taylor doesn’t understand what’s going on, but nothing is going to ruin this day. Thomas assures her that he and Steffy will worry about their little thing and she can focus on her special day. Steffy snaps, “Nice try, Thomas, but mom needs to know what you’ve done.” Taylor looks disappointed and concerned.
Ridge and Taylor's wedding takes a not so unexpected turn
Taylor may stop her own weddingPhoto byCBS screenshot via Soap Dirt. Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful are teasing a Wednesday cliffhanger that will level fans wondering until Monday. The scenario that is being projected is that Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) tells Taylor Hayes (Krist Allen) what Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) did with the voice-changing app but the wedding goes on as planned.
Ridge deserves to end up alone on The Bold and the Beautiful
Ridge Forrester could end up aloneWikepedia screenshot. Fans and spoilers agree that Ridge Forrester deserves tin end up alone on The Bold and the Beautiful. He has kept Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) dangling in his orbit all summer and now has done the unthinkable. Ridge kicked Brooke to the curb, sent annulment papers, and planned to marry Taylor all within a matter of days.
