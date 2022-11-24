Read full article on original website
A Brunch-Time Look at Alabama’s Weather
The surface low responsible for the weather we experienced yesterday and are having today is near Cleveland. Clouds are thick across the Great Lakes and southward in the colder temps aloft where thick stratus and stratocumulus decks are common. The SC thins out the further south you go. I would expect with more daytime heating, the clouds will thicken as far south as I-20. I guess there could be a sprinkle under all those thicker stratocumulus clouds this afternoon and even tonight. But the precipitation won’t amount to much. Fog will likely form tonight as winds die down across the areas that manage to stay mostly clear.
A Few Showers This Morning Over the Western Portions of Central Alabama; Marginal Risk Added for Tonight
As we’ve hit the 9 am hour in Central Alabama, most locations are reporting partly sunny to mostly sunny skies. A few locations in the western parts of the area are seeing cloud cover and some light showers at the moment. The southern portions of Lamar, south and southwestern parts of Fayette, the extreme northern parts of Pickens, and into the northwest and north-central parts of Tuscaloosa counties are where those light raindrops are falling. At this point, the rest of Central Alabama is free from precipitation.
Rain & Some Thunder Today; Drying Out Tomorrow for a Couple of Days
TODAY: A center of low pressure will start off the day to our southwest and will be moving northeast throughout the day. We’ll have some light shower activity start to move into the west and northwestern parts of the area during the latter part of the morning, with the main bulk of the activity not moving into the state until around the 4-6 pm window. Showers and storms will move through the area during the evening and overnight hours.
Mostly Dry This Afternoon/Tonight; More Rain Over The Weekend
RADAR CHECK: Rain continues this morning across parts of East Alabama near the Georgia line… we also see some scattered light rain over the northwest counties. The rain should be over by midday today, and we project dry weather this afternoon and tonight with some clearing possible. The high today will be in the mid 60s over North Alabama, with low 70s for the southern third of the state.
Rain Returns Tomorrow Night; A Few Showers Tomorrow Afternoon
**No afternoon Weather Briefing video today; we are on a holiday schdeule**. DRY THROUGH TOMORROW MORNING: Rain has ended across Alabama this afternoon, and we are seeing some filtered sunshine over the northern counties of the state. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s…Mobile has reached the low 70s. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 45-52 degree range.
Midday Nowcast: Rain Ending, More Rain Late Tomorrow
Over the next few hours, the rain will end across the area, and we could see some areas of sunshine this afternoon. Actually, there is some sunshine over North Alabama at the writing of this forecast. It remains mild with upper 60s and lower 70s across the state. Tonight, will...
Marginal Risk Expanded Northward a Little
The Storm Prediction Center just released their mid-afternoon update to the Day One Severe Weather Outlook, and the level one Marginal Risk for severe storms has been nudged slightly northward to include a little more of the southern parts of Central Alabama. Now the Marginal Risk includes locations along and...
Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Slow Cooker Ham and Beans
For me, there’s not much more comforting than a big bowl of white beans with a chunk of cornbread and some diced fresh onion. And it’s a bonus if that bowl of beans is filled with chunks of ham and smoky ham flavor. But lots of folks are...
Dense Fog Advisory Issued for a Good Chunk of Central Alabama Until 7 am Saturday
NWS Birmingham has issued a DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 7 am Saturday morning for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, and Tuscaloosa counties in Central Alabama. Hazardous...
