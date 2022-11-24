SAGINAW, MI — Nonprofit organizers will oversee two fundraising and donation programs for foster children in the mid-Michigan region this weekend. Adoption Option as well as Ennis Center for Children Inc. will host the first of its two events from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Serra Chevrolet Saginaw, 4200 Bay in Saginaw Township. The event will feature food truck vendors and an appearance by Santa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO