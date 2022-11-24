ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flushing, MI

Central Michigan Life

Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools

On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Bam Bam shrimp, wings among eats at Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, MI - What began as a restaurant tucked inside of a gas station has turned into a marquee franchise spot in Michigan. Big Moe’s Kitchen, most known for its locations in Garden City and Dearborn, has expanded to Grand Blanc to bring a variety of menu options. It also has locations in Oxford, and a Canton location is set to open by 2023.
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Oakland Press

Superintendent, police issue video promoting parental cooperation to discourage school threats

Bloomfield Hills Schools Superintendent Pat Watson has joined area police in releasing a video encouraging parents to partner with authorities to discourage school threats. Joining Watson in the video, released to the community on Tuesday, Nov. 22:. • Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. • Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. •...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw Township, Bay City donation events to benefit foster children

SAGINAW, MI — Nonprofit organizers will oversee two fundraising and donation programs for foster children in the mid-Michigan region this weekend. Adoption Option as well as Ennis Center for Children Inc. will host the first of its two events from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Serra Chevrolet Saginaw, 4200 Bay in Saginaw Township. The event will feature food truck vendors and an appearance by Santa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Frankenmuth leaders seek high schooler for Planning Commission post

FRANKENMUTH, MI — Leaders here hope to recruit a high school student to add some youthful perspective to the Frankenmuth Planning Commission. Emily Kraushar, the planning commission’s secretary, in a statement said the organization wanted to provide a student “an opportunity to become one of the youngest local government board members in the country and experience a hands-on civics education.”
FRANKENMUTH, MI
The Oakland Press

Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire

Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
MLive

MLive

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

