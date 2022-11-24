Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Michigan Life
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools
On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
Michigan high school football finals: The unsung hero of Warren De La Salle's D-2 triumph
Warren De La Salle senior linebacker James McDonald proved to be an unsung hero all season for the back-to-back Division 2 state champs, who capped a 13-1 season Friday with a convincing 52-13 win over Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central. McDonald finished the game with a team-high four tackles, including...
Michigan high school football finals: Gladwin tops Frankenmuth in Division 5 on late FG
In a matchup between two schools that have scored more than 1,100 points this fall, some fans might have been perplexed to see a scoreless tie well into the second half. Since the Gladwin and Frankenmuth defenses also had 11 shutouts between them, it wasn’t completely out of character, though.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Bam Bam shrimp, wings among eats at Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, MI - What began as a restaurant tucked inside of a gas station has turned into a marquee franchise spot in Michigan. Big Moe’s Kitchen, most known for its locations in Garden City and Dearborn, has expanded to Grand Blanc to bring a variety of menu options. It also has locations in Oxford, and a Canton location is set to open by 2023.
Frankenmuth, Gladwin hungry to make history in Division 5 football state final
Two days after a Thanksgiving feast, Frankenmuth and Gladwin face each other for the Division 5 football state championship. And it might come down to appetite.
As waitlists grow, Washtenaw County child care centers seek staff to meet demand
CHELSEA, MI - The unique half-wall structure that cuts across the middle of Chelsea’s Mudpies and Lullabies gives those working inside the child care center a bird’s eye view into each of its age-specific areas, where children are watched over with state-required staff-to-child ratios. The child care center...
MLive.com
Despite loss, run to championship will forever be a ‘bright spot’ for Goodrich football
DETROIT -- Tom Alward took the time to embrace some of his players before they left Ford Field on Friday night. After suffering a tough 28-0 loss to Grand Rapids South Christian in the Division 4 state championship game, Alward tended to the emotional wounds of is players. “You spend...
11-year-old Michigan boy gifted surprise performance by University of Michigan marching band
He may have only been in third grade, but a Michigan boy already knew what he wanted to be when he grew up. Henry Boyer found his passion in the University of Michigan marching band as they performed before a football game. In 2020, Boyer wrote the band a letter...
5 places to get a great slice of pie in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Even if you’re tired of turkey, stuffed on stuffing or cranky from cranberry sauce, there is always room for pie.
The Oakland Press
Superintendent, police issue video promoting parental cooperation to discourage school threats
Bloomfield Hills Schools Superintendent Pat Watson has joined area police in releasing a video encouraging parents to partner with authorities to discourage school threats. Joining Watson in the video, released to the community on Tuesday, Nov. 22:. • Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. • Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. •...
Saginaw Township, Bay City donation events to benefit foster children
SAGINAW, MI — Nonprofit organizers will oversee two fundraising and donation programs for foster children in the mid-Michigan region this weekend. Adoption Option as well as Ennis Center for Children Inc. will host the first of its two events from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Serra Chevrolet Saginaw, 4200 Bay in Saginaw Township. The event will feature food truck vendors and an appearance by Santa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Felony charge in Big House tunnel attack; local woman takes over Wordle
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Wednesday authorized a litany of charges against Michigan State football players in the violent tunnel assault from last month. While one MSU player was charged with felonious assault, seven other players were charged with misdemeanors. But back to Wordle. Did you know the hugely...
Toy drive to benefit children hospitalized in Saginaw this holiday season
SAGINAW, MI — A toy drive to benefit Covenant Kids and hospitalized children this holiday season is underway, with donations being collected through Friday, Dec. 9, throughout Saginaw. The toy drive, a joint effort of Credit Unions Impact Saginaw and Alpha Media, is collecting new, unwrapped toys at select...
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
Gwen Wentland-Mikinski of Grand Blanc jumped into Greater Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame
(Another in a series profiling the Greater Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. Submitted by the GFASHOF) Andy Taylor was coaching varsity girls basketball at Grand Blanc High School when he spotted potential in a junior varsity player named Gwen Wentland-Mikinski.
Frankenmuth leaders seek high schooler for Planning Commission post
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Leaders here hope to recruit a high school student to add some youthful perspective to the Frankenmuth Planning Commission. Emily Kraushar, the planning commission’s secretary, in a statement said the organization wanted to provide a student “an opportunity to become one of the youngest local government board members in the country and experience a hands-on civics education.”
Sold-out World Cup watch party at Luigi’s raises money for Flint Style Soccer
Flint, MI -- Soccer fans sold out Luigi’s Restaurant Friday afternoon for a fundraiser for Flint Style Soccer. The fundraiser, which began at noon, was a watch party for the United States Men’s National Team’s World Cup game against England. By 1 p.m., the restaurant had filled...
80 years later, Ann Arbor’s Mast Shoes keeps customers at heart
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As they say — if the shoe fits. And for Molly Mast-Koss, it certainly does. Mast-Koss was in her early teens when she first started working at her family’s shoe store removing clumps of tissue paper from the shoes. “I was like 12, 13,...
The Oakland Press
Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire
Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
MLive
55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0