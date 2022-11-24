Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
Special Olympics Louisiana celebrates unified game during Bayou Classic weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Special Olympics Louisiana hosted its second annual unified flag football rivalry game Saturday at Booker T. Washington High School. Fallon Ward and Coach Mark Creecy joined WDSU's Chad Sabadie to share the importance of this holiday tradition during the Thanksgiving and Bayou Classic weekend.
WDSU
Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands is back
NEW ORLEANS — Battle of the Bands is back. During Bayou Classic weekend, Southern University’s Human Jukebox faces off against Grambling State to see who has the best band in the land. Demone Bush believes the rivalry between the two Historically Black Colleges and Universities has always been...
Guy Goes Viral After People Thought He Was Rolling Up Weed at the Bayou Classic on National TV
Just when you think you've seen it all, I present to you the wildest viral video from Bayou Classic weekend in New Orleans. The Big Easy plays home to the annual showdown between Southern and Grambling, and with all of the events, parties, and not to mention the Battle of the Bands, sometimes people forget that there is actually a football game at the center of it all.
49th Annual Bayou Classic brings much fanfare to New Orleans on Thanksgiving weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Hotels around the city are starting to fill up as Southern University and Grambling State fans are beginning to arrive for the 49th Annual Bayou Classic. The longstanding rivalry will be on display throughout the weekend as thousands are expected to travel to New Orleans for the events.
49th Annual Bayou Classic Events, Notes, and Facts
The 49th Annual Bayou Classic is ready to kickoff for the Southern Jaguars and Grambling State Tigers.
WDSU
Entertainers announced for 2023 Zulu Coronation Ball
NEW ORLEANS — Leaders with the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. have announced who will take the stage at the 2023 Zulu Coronation Ball. The Zulu membership and guests will be entertained by the sounds of Anthony Hamilton, Lloyd, Midnight Star, and a late-night dance party, which will feature much more.
Southern fans gear up for Bayou Classic
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jags will take on the Grambling Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 26, and the Human Jukebox is more than ready to do its thing inside the Caesars Superdome. The band spent the early part of Friday morning loading up the busses to head out...
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
WDSU
Surveillance bests favored Heart Rhythm in 2022 Thanksgiving Classic at Fair Grounds Race Course
NEW ORLEANS — Surrounded by a spirited crowd and a festival atmosphere, Big Chief Racing, Rocker O Ranch, and Keith Desormeaux’s (trainer) Surveillance feasted upon the field to win the 98th running of the $175,000 Thanksgiving Classic. Some handicappers might call him a horse for the course, some might say the six furlong distance suits him best, but his trainer thinks he knows why all four of the Kentucky-bred son of Constitution’s wins have come at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.
NOLA.com
11 weird things we do in New Orleans at Christmastime
1. We set things on fire. For fun. Christmas fires in other places are usually sad and unfortunate occurrences associated with faulty holiday lights or burning oil overflowing a turkey-frying pot. Here in south Louisiana, we set stacks of wood on fire to light the way for Pere Noel. Haven't...
NOLA.com
Addis NOLA serves Ethiopian food at its new home on Bayou Road
Addis NOLA’s new location at 2514 Bayou Road is just a mile and a half from its old spot at 422 S. Broad St., which opened in 2019. But the move to the new space, where service started Nov. 10, has given the restaurant room to grow, both in physical size and with an expanded menu.
NOLA.com
First-year Southern coach Eric Dooley returns to New Orleans roots for Bayou Classic
There were two things you could always count on with Eric Dooley during his days at Fortier High School in Uptown New Orleans. “He was always going to dress sharp and he was always going to have his hair cut,” said Maurice Hurst, one of Dooley’s teammates at Fortier.
NOLA.com
Deadly Rault Center fire's 50th anniversary is remembered in a new documentary
Royd Anderson grew up hearing the stories from his parents. He remembers seeing the ghastly news footage, which would be replayed by local television stations every year as a grim reminder. Like much of the rest of New Orleans, he also has long been haunted by it. And so, as...
NOLA.com
Mike Shaffer focuses on seafood and wood-grilling with his pop-up Los Crudos Seafood & BBQ
Mike Shaffer was a chef in New Orleans when the pandemic started. He went to southern California, where he grew up, when the shutdowns began and started a pop-up. He recently returned to New Orleans with his pop-up, Los Crudos BBQ & Seafood. He’ll be at Miel Brewery at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; Skeeta Hawk Brewery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Carrollton Station at 5 p.m. Dec. 9; and Music Box Village at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. For more information, visit the pop-up’s Instagram, @loscrudosbbq.
WDSU
Bringing a taste of German Christmas to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A taste of German Christmas is coming to New Orleans!. Deutsches Haus is hosting Christkindlmarkt on the first weekend of December to bring a part of German Christmas markets to New Orleans. The event will be from Dec. 2-4 at 1700 Moss Street. It will be...
NOLA.com
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Slow — 'Drunk Zone' ahead
I remember a fraternity on Henry Clay Avenue that painted a cross walk “Drunk Zone.” Can you shed any light on the subject?. Members of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, known as “Dekes,” made headlines for their “Drunk Zone” street markings in front of their frat house in the 1400 block of Henry Clay Avenue as far back as 1957. At the time, the fraternity was affiliated with Tulane University.
NOLA.com
Algiers Bonfire is going big, using a tallest-yet fire sculpture designed with a twist on tradition
The Algiers holiday bonfire is a beloved community tradition that kicks off the holiday season in a festive atmosphere of music, food and a giant bonfire on the levee. And while everyone enjoys the excitement of watching the bonfire burn, few probably have any idea of the planning and passion that go into building these “bonfire sculptures.”
LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25
LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
fox8live.com
LSU falls to 11th, Tulane climbs to No. 18 in AP’s Top 25 college football poll
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The shifting sands of the college football season caught up with the LSU Tigers this weekend. Their 38-23 upset loss at Texas A&M on Saturday night sent them tumbling five spots from No. 6 to No. 11 in the new Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday (Nov. 27).
Comments / 1