Louisiana State

WDSU

Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands is back

NEW ORLEANS — Battle of the Bands is back. During Bayou Classic weekend, Southern University’s Human Jukebox faces off against Grambling State to see who has the best band in the land. Demone Bush believes the rivalry between the two Historically Black Colleges and Universities has always been...
GRAMBLING, LA
107 JAMZ

Guy Goes Viral After People Thought He Was Rolling Up Weed at the Bayou Classic on National TV

Just when you think you've seen it all, I present to you the wildest viral video from Bayou Classic weekend in New Orleans. The Big Easy plays home to the annual showdown between Southern and Grambling, and with all of the events, parties, and not to mention the Battle of the Bands, sometimes people forget that there is actually a football game at the center of it all.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Entertainers announced for 2023 Zulu Coronation Ball

NEW ORLEANS — Leaders with the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. have announced who will take the stage at the 2023 Zulu Coronation Ball. The Zulu membership and guests will be entertained by the sounds of Anthony Hamilton, Lloyd, Midnight Star, and a late-night dance party, which will feature much more.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Southern fans gear up for Bayou Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jags will take on the Grambling Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 26, and the Human Jukebox is more than ready to do its thing inside the Caesars Superdome. The band spent the early part of Friday morning loading up the busses to head out...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Surveillance bests favored Heart Rhythm in 2022 Thanksgiving Classic at Fair Grounds Race Course

NEW ORLEANS — Surrounded by a spirited crowd and a festival atmosphere, Big Chief Racing, Rocker O Ranch, and Keith Desormeaux’s (trainer) Surveillance feasted upon the field to win the 98th running of the $175,000 Thanksgiving Classic. Some handicappers might call him a horse for the course, some might say the six furlong distance suits him best, but his trainer thinks he knows why all four of the Kentucky-bred son of Constitution’s wins have come at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

11 weird things we do in New Orleans at Christmastime

1. We set things on fire. For fun. Christmas fires in other places are usually sad and unfortunate occurrences associated with faulty holiday lights or burning oil overflowing a turkey-frying pot. Here in south Louisiana, we set stacks of wood on fire to light the way for Pere Noel. Haven't...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Addis NOLA serves Ethiopian food at its new home on Bayou Road

Addis NOLA’s new location at 2514 Bayou Road is just a mile and a half from its old spot at 422 S. Broad St., which opened in 2019. But the move to the new space, where service started Nov. 10, has given the restaurant room to grow, both in physical size and with an expanded menu.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mike Shaffer focuses on seafood and wood-grilling with his pop-up Los Crudos Seafood & BBQ

Mike Shaffer was a chef in New Orleans when the pandemic started. He went to southern California, where he grew up, when the shutdowns began and started a pop-up. He recently returned to New Orleans with his pop-up, Los Crudos BBQ & Seafood. He’ll be at Miel Brewery at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; Skeeta Hawk Brewery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Carrollton Station at 5 p.m. Dec. 9; and Music Box Village at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. For more information, visit the pop-up’s Instagram, @loscrudosbbq.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDSU

Bringing a taste of German Christmas to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A taste of German Christmas is coming to New Orleans!. Deutsches Haus is hosting Christkindlmarkt on the first weekend of December to bring a part of German Christmas markets to New Orleans. The event will be from Dec. 2-4 at 1700 Moss Street. It will be...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend

A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Slow — 'Drunk Zone' ahead

I remember a fraternity on Henry Clay Avenue that painted a cross walk “Drunk Zone.” Can you shed any light on the subject?. Members of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, known as “Dekes,” made headlines for their “Drunk Zone” street markings in front of their frat house in the 1400 block of Henry Clay Avenue as far back as 1957. At the time, the fraternity was affiliated with Tulane University.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25

LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
BATON ROUGE, LA

