Related
Rochester driver faces weapons charges after fleeing from police during pursuit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 40-year-old man from Rochester has been arrested after troopers with New York State Police say they were trying to stop him for a traffic violation Saturday in Rochester on Genesee Street. Troopers identified the driver as Tyree Washington of Rochester. Troopers say Washington failed to stop and a pursuit was […]
20-year-old charged with DWI after Penfield crash
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was charged after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Empire Boulevard. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Xavier A. DeLeon. According to deputies, DeLeon was driving eastbound in a pickup truck and went into the westbound […]
wesb.com
Limestone Man Charged After Police Chase
A Limestone man was charged after a police chase on Saturday. Foster Brook Police charged Xander J. Grover with 14 different traffic charges including fleeing an officer and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Grover was remanded to McKean County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Driver dies in Rush car crash
The driver traveling westbound was transported to the hospital with injuries. MCSO representatives did not clarify the state of the driver.
Three women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Iesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
Police on scene at fatal bulldozer accident in Livingston Co.
Details are limited at this time.
Vulgar graffiti containing slurs, swastika in Perinton, police search for suspects
Deputies said they saw a racial slur painted on a vehicle in the parking lot.
Police: 2 men stabbed, man shot, house shot overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say two men were stabbed overnight Saturday on E Main Street near Beechwood Street. Officers say the two men, who are in their 20s, walked into Rochester General Hospital at around 2:30 a.m. According to the RPD, both men had lacerations to their upper bodies. […]
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged with DWAI in Carrollton
A Bradford man was charged after a traffic incident in Carrollton Thursday. New York State Police charged 27-year-old Lenny A Pena with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs. He was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
WHEC TV-10
One dead in multi-vehicle crash on Brown Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash on Brown Street involving at least three cars overnight. When police arrived, they found a woman in her 30s who they believe was ejected from one of the cars. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Two men injured in stabbing on E. Main St. overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to two walk-in stabbing victims at Rochester General Hospital. When they got there, they found two men in their 20s suffering from stab wounds. Both are being treated for injuries to the upper body. This is believed to have happened Saturday morning on East Main Street.
WHEC TV-10
House on Lorenzo Street hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At about 3:08 am on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to Lorenzo Street for the ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, officers found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area and an occupied house had been hit several times. The only person in the house was an adult female, who was not injured. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
wxxinews.org
Investigation into arson and racial slurs spray-painted in Perinton
Monroe County deputies are investigating arson as well as graffiti involving racial slurs in the town of Perinton. Deputies say just after 2:00 a.m. on Friday, they responded to Crossing Creek Drive for the report of two people in the apartment complex with spray paint. Authorities say both suspects ran and a deputy saw a racial slur painted on a vehicle in the parking lot.
13 WHAM
Portion of Empire Blvd. closed off due to MCSO investigation
Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE (11/27/22): Just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, MCSO deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Empire Blvd in Penfield. Police say a 2006 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck was heading east on Empire Blvd when it went into the westbound lane and struck three other vehicles.
Woman killed in 3-car crash in Rochester
RPD is searching for the drivers of two of the vehicles involved.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Rochester resident on weapons charges.
On November 25, 2022, at approximately 6:55 p.m., the State Police attempted to stop a vehicle on North Street in the city of Rochester. The operator, later identified as, Khyree M. Baker, age 21, of Rochester, failed to comply and a pursuit was initiated. During the pursuit, troopers observed a handgun get discarded from the vehicle. That handgun, a loaded .38 special revolver, was recovered by troopers.
WHEC TV-10
Four people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash Saturday
PENFIELD, N.Y. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a serious crash that happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday in Penfield that sent five people to the hospital. Empire Boulevard near the bay was closed during the initial investigation and cleanup. Crews were still on the scene as of 1...
waynetimes.com
Marion woman charged with Grand Larceny in theft of from parent’s business
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Wednesday (11/23) at 4:55 a.m. of a Town of Marion woman following a larceny investigation in the Town of Williamson. Deborah L. Finewood, age 53, of North Main Street in Marion was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.
Male arrested after police chase, crash into police car
The vehicle crashed into a parked, unoccupied RPD car and came to a rest.
WHEC TV-10
Man found dead in northeast Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was found deceased on First Street early Friday morning. Rochester Police say they responded to a residence just after 8 a.m. for the report of an unresponsive male in his 30s. Police say the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious, but it...
