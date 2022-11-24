ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingfisher County, OK

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

By Kaitor Kay/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AsOCu_0jMMQPq300

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.

OBN spokesman Mark Woodward tells KFOR that out of about 8,500 legally licensed marijuana farms, they’re investigating about 2,000 of them for fraudulent activity.

OKC Police identify suspect using facial recognition

“We’ve had numerous homicides that have taken place at medical marijuana businesses over the last four years since the legalization,” he said. “So, this is not the first.”

The investigation in Lacey, Kingfisher County, just west of Hennessey is still underway after four people were found dead and another hurt following a violent attack at a marijuana grow farm.
The OSBI said at approximately 5:45 p.m. Nov. 20, a male suspect entered a building on the property near EW 600 and NS 2760.

He was inside that building for “a significant amount of time” before executing several employees inside.

Three men and one woman – all Chinese Nationals – were shot execution-style. Another person, also Chinese, was shot multiple times and flown to OU Health.

The suspect, also a Chinese national, is now in custody.

“So, there’s literally billions of dollars in uncaptured money that is going back to these criminal organizations being funneled and laundered through a lot of different means from the farms here in Oklahoma to criminal organizations from Mexico to Russia to China that are all tied to various criminal organizations that have come and gotten a license in Oklahoma, but done so under fraudulent pretenses.”

He and his team are determined to make sure criminals don’t consider Oklahoma a safe haven.

“They’re moving their base of operations here because we’ve got very affordable land, we’ve got a very loose regulations and we’ve got so many of these businesses, that they believe they can hide behind that license and then continue to provide marijuana to the black market,” he said. “We’ve talked to law enforcement all over the country who say that Oklahoma is their number one supplier of black-market marijuana.”

Woodward said OBN will be aggressive at the state capitol next year, proposing strong legislation to tackle illegal activity surrounding marijuana farms.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 112

bob ryan
3d ago

Oklahoma needs to seize back land purchased by Chinese Nationals, An American wouldn't be allowed to buy one square foot in China

Reply(15)
61
Samuel Peugh
3d ago

there shouldn't be any Chinese Nationals in our country. let alone buying land or running a marijuana grow everything should be confiscated and the license or permits or whatever change to Americans only Oklahoma seems to have let things get way out of hand

Reply(4)
17
Lee Wales
3d ago

8500 weed farms is far more than a state the size of Oklahoma will ever need. The Chinese owned farms are just using their growers license to produce vast amounts of marijuana for transport to to states where it is still illegal for the huge profits. This also screws Oklahoma out of the taxes that legal dispensaries and customers would provide. Get rid of the Chinese and the criminal element will go away.

Reply(2)
12
Related
okctalk.com

Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans

Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WIBW

Oklahoma man who led police chase with stolen fuel sentenced to prison

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man who led Emporia officials on a chase with stolen fuel has been sentenced to prison for the robbery of two banks. KVOE reports that Jerry Ray Brown, 45, the Oklahoma man who led local officials on a police chase about a year prior, has been sentenced to prison for bank robbery.
EMPORIA, KS
KOCO

Minnesota murder suspect found in Oklahoma

KAY COUNTY, Okla. — A murder suspect accused of killing a person at a Minnesota restaurant was found in Oklahoma. Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, just outside of Minneapolis, said the suspect opened fire inside a restaurant Wednesday, killing someone eating lunch and injuring a server. The man was arrested...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma’s Bollywood Karaoke

A cold Saturday night and the Oklahoma City Community College auditorium has packed in a couple of hundred fans and participants for a unique competition organized by a local heart specialist named Dr. Riaz Sirajuddin.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OHP: 18-year old dead in Norman crash

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- One person is dead from a Saturday night crash in Norman, said the Oklahoma Highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes on I-35 at North Flood Ave, said troopers. Tarajiah Gardner, age 18, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries she received in the crash, according […]
NORMAN, OK
KTBS

Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

43K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy