Read full article on original website
Related
altcoinbuzz.io
What is The Trezor Wallet? Part 2
Security was one of the core reasons why blockchain technology became appealing alongside cheap cross-border payments. However, security remains a great concern for crypto users. Fraudsters have found ways to hack crypto platforms, stealing millions from users. So, we’ve been exploring different security options and hardware wallets have been one...
5 Lessons the Crypto Industry must learn from the FTX Disaster
A Web 3 veteran veteran shares five things that must happen for Web3 to recover and build back trust.
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Blockchains for Building Decentralized Applications (DApps)
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Decentralized applications (DApps) are becoming more popular in the technology space because of their functionality, reliability, and security. Smart contracts power DApps, and they run on a blockchain. They represent the next phase of applications and form a core component of Web 3.0.
altcoinbuzz.io
Everything You Need to Know About Ledger Nano, Part 1
The current FTX collapse showed once more the importance of non-custodial wallets. Most importantly, the cold storage hardware wallets. They offer the best security you currently can get in crypto. The market leader in these wallets is Ledger, and they have a couple of Nano wallet options. In this article,...
cryptoslate.com
Solana NFT marketplace Magic Eden expands multichain vision with Polygon integration
Leading Solana NFT marketplace Magic Eden recently announced plans to deploy on Polygon as part of its multichain strategy. Once integrated, Magic Eden will be available on three different blockchains, with Ethereum making up the other offering. A Magic Eden blog post explained the team is “open to all the...
coingeek.com
Philippines’ seafarers go paperless with the help of blockchain tech
Seafarers in Asia will no longer need to go through the hassle of carrying their documents to their ships following an ingenious use of distributed ledger technology (DLT). A report by the Manila Times says that the Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (MAAP) have launched an e-wallet to contain the credentials of cadets using blockchain technology.
On Multichain and Interoperability with Maciej Baj and Jacobi Kowalewski
This Slogging thread by Sara Pinto, Jacob Kowalewski, Denis, Kelley Dane, Maciej Baj, Valentine Enedah, Jack Boreham, Limarc Ambalina and SuperSaiyanProgramming occurred in slogging's official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability. Hey everyone, in this AMA, we have the pleasure to welcome Maciej Baj and Jacob Kowalewski from...
CoinTelegraph
Sustainability: What do DAOs need to succeed in the long run?
The rising popularity of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) reflects the growing tendency toward the creation of community-focused projects within the Web3 ecosystem. At its core, a DAO is an organizational structure that allows decentralized decision-making within a community. Currently, there are over 4,000 of these projects in existence, according to...
blockchainmagazine.net
GetBlock.net, the first multichain explorer with functionality for AML checks
Explorer is one of the most important tools for crypto enthusiasts. It can be used to check the status of transactions and obtain data about crypto wallets. Previously, the crypto community members had to use several sites at once to access all the necessary tools to control transactions and verify cryptocurrencies. This approach is time-consuming. To work efficiently, you have to keep many tabs open in your browser and constantly switch between different platforms.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Adopts Interoperability Like ChainLink Surpassing FTX To Become The Best Meme Token To Buy
The survival of any crypto project lies with its crypto community. It must earn and maintain a certain level of trust with its users to thrive. Once it loses this trust, there is a high risk of the project closing down. This is what happened within the FTX platform. Despite...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Launches New Initiative To Promote Crypto Exchange Transparency and On-Chain Accounting
US crypto exchange giant Coinbase is launching an initiative to help encourage more transparency among firms in the industry, particularly in regard to proof of reserves. In a blog post, Coinbase says it’s exploring new ways to prove reserves using more crypto-native methods, plus announcing a $500,000 developer grant program to encourage others to do so as well.
e-cryptonews.com
How to Get a License for a Cryptocurrency Exchange
Getting a license is an essential condition to start a business as a cryptocurrency exchange. Still, the term “cryptocurrency license” is a bit general because not all countries have introduced a separate type of license for cryptocurrency-related business activities. In most jurisdictions, it is better to speak about...
altcoinbuzz.io
Top 4 Decentralized Exchanges For Crypto
There are four decentralized exchanges that caught our attention that deserve more adoption than they already have. One of them has an 88% APY if you stake NMX, with the lowest trading/swap fee at 0.1%. The other one has lower APY in staking and farms. However, the third one has...
u.today
Ripple CTO Says Bitcoin Doesn't Deliver on Its Main Pitch
David Schwartz, chief technology officer at blockchain company Ripple, has opined that Bitcoin has failed to deliver on its main pitch of being your own bank. His criticism comes in response to a Vitalik Buterin quote posted on Twitter. The Canadian programmer stressed the importance of removing intermediaries, arguing that blockchain would put Uber out of a job and let taxi drivers work directly with their customers.
crowdfundinsider.com
Web3 Platforms Join Binance to Lead Crypto, Blockchain Industry Recovery Initiative
As a “leading” player in crypto, Binance claims that it understands that they have a responsibility “to lead the charge when it comes to protecting consumers and rebuilding the industry.” That is why Binance has established the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI), “a new co-investment opportunity for organizations eager to support the future of Web3.”
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA) Developer Helps Create New Method for Evaluating Blockchain Decentralization
Cardano (ADA) developer Input Output Global (IOG) is working with the University of Edinburgh to create a new system that will determine if a blockchain is truly decentralized. IOG says that most blockchains claim to be decentralized but these assertions are subjective because no standard framework for evaluating decentralization exists.
crowdfundinsider.com
CertiK Unveils Underground Ring of KYC Actors for Hire, Used by Rogue Devs to Scam Web3 Projects
CertiK has unveiled “an underground ring of KYC actors for hire, used by rogue developers to scam Web3 communities.”. Basic KYC verifications “are regularly effective at annoying honest retail users, but unfortunately less so at stopping determined criminals from defrauding victims and laundering their stolen funds.”. Indeed, CertiK’s...
nationalfisherman.com
Connectivity communicates a strong message for tomorrow’s fisheries
Making a case for sustainable fishing practices is hardly a difficult thing to do. For the Australian fishing companies Raptis and Austral, protecting marine ecosystems in order to simultaneously protect livelihoods – and life itself – while maximising ROI and increasing efficiency is second nature and represents sound common sense.
heshmore.com
SpaceChain to provide high speed blockchain processing in Space with seventh payload launch
SpaceChain to provide high speed blockchain processing in Space with seventh payload launch. Mission validates the high customizability of blockchain-enabled space nodes and feasibility of performing high-speed processing in space. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov. 26, 2022 – SpaceChain today announced it has successfully launched its second Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)...
Crypto Is Full Of FTX's Bankman-Fried
Within the common business phrase ESG, standing for environmental, social and governance, one of the letters could have sounded the alarm about FTX. This is the letter G, which stands for governance or good-governance practices. It can mean diverse C-suites and diverse investor pools, welcoming people from different social and...
Comments / 0