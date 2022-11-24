Read full article on original website
Laura Mercier’s ‘modern repositioning’
Laura Mercier, the French makeup brand best known for its "Flawless Face" look introduced in the mid-1990s, is having a comeback. By the end of 2022, thanks to a "modern repositioning", it will have overtaken BareMinerals to become the biggest of the three brands in holding company Orveon's portfolio. Its growth — alongside new acquisitions — will play a key part in Orveon CEO Pascal Houdayer's ambition to grow the group into a $1 billion business.
LVMH acquires jewellery producer Pedemonte Group
LVMH is boosting its jewellery production capacity with the acquisition of the Pedemonte Group, a manufacturer with locations in northern Italy and Paris. Pedemonte Group was founded in 2020 as a merger of several independent production workshops known for their use...
Tiantian Kullander: Founder of crypto company valued at $3bn dies ‘unexpectedly’ at age 30
Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group, died at the age of 30 on 23 November, confirmed a company statement issued on Sunday night.The unexpected death of the young crypto founder has left many in the financial markets sector shocked. The statement revealed that Kullander, a former Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs trader affectionately known as “TT”, “unexpectedly” died in his sleep. It did not share any other details. “It is with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our friend and co-founder, Tiantian Kullander, who passed...
Bacardi Offers Young, Unemployed Adults in Paris the Opportunity to Launch a Career in the Bartending World
HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Family-owned spirits company, Bacardi is relaunching Shake Your Future in Paris to give young adults in the capital the life-changing opportunity to train as a professional bartender and at the same time help the city’s bars and restaurants find the trained staff they urgently need. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005211/en/ Bacardi Shake Your Future in Paris (Photo: Business Wire)
How Xiaohongshu is supercharging the co-creation economy in China
Earlier this year, the Korean-American blogger Aimee Song, who has over 4.5 million Instagram followers, teamed up with the California-based multi-brand retailer Revolve to establish and promote her own clothing line, Song of Style. In June, Song also launched a line of home and lifestyle products co-created with Etsy sellers.
Outlook for 'Cyber Monday' 2022
The holiday season is here, and with that comes the ever-popular shopping season for people looking for a chance to cash in on a solid deal for the perfect gift to give, or even the right bargain for themselves. Read more here on Cyber Monday 2022:
Lululemon’s Pre-Black Friday 2022 Sales Include 40% Off Leggings
Lululemon tends to keep quiet about its Black Friday sales until the big day arrives, but that doesn’t mean you can’t create an action plan to take advantage of the cult-fave athleisure brand’s annual discounts. Even better, you can pregame Black Friday by shopping Lululemon’s pre-Black Friday 2022 sales that are going on right now.
Luxury braces as China hits new Covid record
China is tightening its Covid-19 restrictions after hitting a new record number of daily cases on Wednesday, raising fears of a further slowdown for the country's luxury market. China's National Health Commission said the number of locally transmitted Covid cases...
