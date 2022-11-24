Read full article on original website
Charge Lodged After Child Overdoses On Prescription Pills
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old woman faces charges after a child overdosed on prescription pills in the City of Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to an eastside address around 7 p.m. on Friday to assist fire rescue for a suspected overdose of a child. Following...
GANT: Clearfield Woman Allegedly Caught With Drugs at CCJ Waives Hearing
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Clearfield woman who was allegedly caught with drugs at Clearfield County Jail was scheduled for court Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Brooke Lynne Toman, 33, is charged by Lawrence Township police with felony contraband/controlled substance and possession with intent to...
Wellsville Man Charged with Possession of Stolen Firearms
A Wellsville man was charged with multiple counts of possession of stolen property Friday night. New York State Police charged 25-year-old Brennen H. Smith with felony criminal possession of 5 or more weapons, three counts of felony criminal possession of a loaded firearm, felony criminal possession of stolen property valued over $3,000 and felony criminal possession of stolen firearms.
Jamestown woman awaiting arraignment for endangering child
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown woman is facing charges after police say her child allegedly overdosed on prescription drugs in the City of Jamestown on Friday. According to police, Tina Keeler left drugs in an area that her child could reach them. Keeler is behind bars and is charged with endangering the welfare of […]
Man allegedly steals $200 from police during drug buy
Williamsport, Pa. — A man stole $200 from detectives after he promised to pick up a bag of crack for them in Lycoming County. Jonathan Green said his dealer was being arrested before hanging the phone up and leaving the area. Despite repeated attempts, authorities were unable to reach the 55-year-old Green. Green initially sold $60 worth of crack to undercover detectives on Jan. 7 after being contacted through Facebook,...
GANT: Local Woman Allegedly Caught with Drugs, Illegal Firearms Waives Hearing
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A local woman who was on state parole is back in prison, and now faces felony drug and illegal firearms charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Gabrielle E. Reffett, 24, of Clearfield, is charged by Lawrence Township police with felony possession...
Bradford Man Charged with DWAI in Carrollton
A Bradford man was charged after a traffic incident in Carrollton Thursday. New York State Police charged 27-year-old Lenny A Pena with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs. He was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Two Victims of Identity Theft
Two McKean County residents have been victims of identity theft. State Troopers report that a Mt. Jewett woman had a fraudulent unemployment claim opened in her name, and a Smethport woman had her identity used to redirect unemployment benefits to an unknown party. The investigations are ongoing.
Jamestown man facing multiple weapon charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Jamestown man is facing multiple weapons charges, according to the Jamestown Police Department. On Nov. 24, Jamestown police say they responded to an address on Barrett Avenue where, they say, three armed individuals were attempting to break into a vehicle. Police say they located Hector Feliciano at the scene, […]
GANT: Attorney for Accused Murderer Asks Judge to Suppress Evidence
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – An attorney for an accused murderer was in court this week asking a judge to suppress evidence in the case. (Pictured above: Glen “Chet” Chester Johnston) (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) In March, DuBois City police say Glen Chester...
State Police Calls: Man Accused of Impersonating DEA Agent
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Clearfield-based State Police are investigating an incident of impersonation in Cooper Township. Police say a known 31-year-old Philipsburg man identified himself as an undercover DEA agent around 8:33 a.m. on November 8, on Rolling Stone Road,...
Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents
CLEARFIELD (KSL) -- A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
Regional Police Activity
Two separate cases of abandonment of animals in Allegany County. After investigating an animal complaint in the Town of Scio, state police arrested a male, 28, of Belmont. He was charged with two counts each of abandonment of animals and neglect of impounded animals. Court action is pending.*. A complaint...
Man Arrested With Weapon Following Reported Vehicle Break-in
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old man was arrested following a reported vehicle break-in on Jamestown’s southside. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to an address on Barrett Avenue investigating a report of three armed subjects breaking into a vehicle just after 11 a.m. on Thursday. On...
Allegany EMS Respond to Accidental Gunshot
Allegany EMS was dispatched for the victim of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon. At 2pm, emergency services were called to a residence on Smith Hollow Road for a man with an accidental gunshot wound to the chest. Air medical was requested.
Area Man Conned into Depositing $15K into Bitcoin ATM
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say an area man was conned into depositing $15,000.00 into an ATM in Punxsutawney. According to a release issued by Punxsutawney-based State Police on Thursday, November 24, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, near Indiana Street, in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County.
Man wanted for burglary, unlawful surveillance found in Alfred
ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – After a multi-state search that ended in Alfred, police have charged a man in Hornell for breaking into homes and secretly recording the people who lived there in 2021. James Burgess, 34, was wanted for failing to appear for his sentencing in early October, Hornell Police said. Hornell and Alfred Police […]
Man accused of trying to rob Cattaraugus County post office
He's scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.
Crack dealing duo busted
Williamsport, Pa. — A man and woman were arrested for selling crack to undercover detectives three different times in Lycoming County. Members of the District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) completed three undercover buys with the pair, according to an affidavit. All three buys involved Maxwell Davante Stokley and Sue Ann Brion in the downtown area of Williamsport. On March 15, the 42-year-old Brion was contacted by detectives with the...
Eldred Woman Victim of Phone Scam
An Eldred woman has been a victim of a phone scam. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the woman was contacted by a person who said a new Amazon account had been created in here name, and the only way to prevent it was to purchase $700 in Microsoft Xbox gift cards, which she provided to the scammer.
