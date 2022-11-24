Read full article on original website
lakenormanpublications.com
Explosive Mustangs rout Kings Mountain
KINGS MOUNTAIN – Despite an unblemished record and three consecutive playoff victories in blowout fashion, East Lincoln still had its share of skeptics questioning the Mustangs’ lack of a signature victory. Those questions were answered emphatically Friday night as the Mustangs hit the road and dismantled the top seed in the 3A West bracket, defeating Kings Mountain 46-20 to secure a spot in next week’s state semifinals.
thecharlotteweekly.com
College Basketball: McLaurin drops 16 points in Queens loss to George Mason
FAIRFAX, Va. – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team fell to the George Mason Patriots, 72-65, on Nov. 26 at EagleBank Arena despite five Royals reaching double figures, including a season-high 16 points from BJ McLaurin. Queens (5-2) jumped out to an 18-6 lead banging five...
WIS-TV
Benedict Tigers set to take on Bulldogs in first appearance in playoffs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict Tigers are set to take on the Wingate Bulldogs Saturday. The 2022 NCAA Division II Playoff game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff at the Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The Tigers are making their first-ever showing in the playoffs. After going 11-0 and...
WBTV
Former Charlotte Hornets broadcaster, sports media personality Gerry Vaillancourt passes away
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Longtime Charlotte Hornets broadcaster and sports personality Gerry Vaillancourt has passed away, the team acknowledged in a statement on Sunday. Vaillancourt served on the Hornets’ television and radio broadcast teams from 1990-2002, serving as an analyst and studio host during his time covering the franchise.
Matt Rhule accepts deal to become Nebraska football coach
LINCOLN, Nebraska - Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule has accepted a deal to make him the Cornhuskers’ new football coach. Nebraska announced Rhule as its new coach on Saturday morning. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that after several days...
Video: NC State players had disrespectful gesture after beating North Carolina
Some NC State players had a disrespectful gesture after their win over rival North Carolina on Saturday. NC State led at multiple points in the game, including 14-3, and later 24-17 with under four minutes left. But the Tar Heels scored on the final play to tie the game and send it to overtime.
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy for Nov. 25, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving has come and gone, but there's still plenty of high school football to feast on!. It's another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte, and we're still in the playoffs for the 2022 season. This week, the WCNC Sports team has three games for you to dive into! How will your hometown team fare?
Nebraska hires ex-Panthers head coach Matt Rhule
QUEEN CITY NEWS – The Nebraska Cornhuskers have hired fired Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, the university announced Saturday. Rhule fired as Panthers head coach after 3 unsuccessful seasons “It is a privilege to welcome Coach Matt Rhule, his wife Julie, and their family to Nebraska,” the athletic director said. “Coach Rhule has created a winning […]
WRAL
Darius Robinson: Daevin Hobbs is a testament to hard work paying off
Jay M. Robinson football coach Darius Robinson said Daevin Hobbs' commitment to Tennessee shows what hard work can do. Hobbs' recruitment got started late, but he had numerous options to choose from at the end.
wschronicle.com
New sports complex looks to ‘turn good players into great ones’
For young athletes in the Triad area, if you’re in need of training or a facility to help you to improve your skills, the Grindhouse Sportsplex, 2738 Farmall St., Winston-Salem, might be the place for you. The Grindhouse Sportsplex provides training for young athletes looking to enhance their skills...
WRAL
Jay M. Robinson 4-star DL Daevin Hobbs announces college commitment
Jay M. Robinson senior defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs, a four-star prospect according to 247Sports.com, chooses his college. His top six schools are Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State, and Tennessee.
Draughn takes down unbeaten Andrews, a favorite in 1A West: HSOT Postgame
David Jones and Jeff Link of Scoreboard Radio join the HighSchoolOT Postgame Show to break down Draughn's 42-21 win over previously undefeated Andrews in the fourth round of the 1A West playoffs.
country1037fm.com
Ghosts, Pirates, And Rum Fun Coming To Charlotte
I’m going to be one hundred percent honest here. When I first saw an internet ad for “Pirate fun coming to Charlotte.” I rolled my eyes. All I could think about is Myrtle Beach. Our best friends have a condo there near the “Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show” facility. NOTHING, and I mean NOTHING, screams “tourist” like going to that show.
Tears, Tributes: Charlotte meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
multihousingnews.com
Embrey Acquires Land for Charlotte Project
The 343-unit development is slated for a 2025 completion. Embrey Partners continues its expansion in North Carolina with the land purchase for Finley, a 343-unit multifamily development in Charlotte, N.C. The project marks the company’s second development in the market. Set to rise in Charlotte’s University City submarket, Finley...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Workers Laid Off In A Text Message
Some North Carolina workers woke up to a text earlier this week telling them their company laid them off. According to a story from WCNC, United Furniture Industries sent a text asking employees not to report to work on Tuesday, November 22. The text asked over-the-road drivers to return equipment, inventory and documents to company locations in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Verona, MS or Victorville, CA. The message went on to say they could expect more information the following day. On Tuesday, the message informed employees of the termination effective immediately. The lay off also ended benefits with no COBRA provision. You can read the entire message here. Of course, there’s never a good time or a good way to find out you’re jobless. However, I can’t imagine a worse time or way to find out either.
Former Kentucky meteorologist killed in North Carolina news helicopter crash
A former Lexington-based meteorologist and pilot were killed Tuesday after a helicopter crash in Charlotte, North Carolina.
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County family maintains son’s legacy with flag football game
6-year-old Cameron Robertson died in a car crash in 2021. His family launched a sports academy to help keep his name alive.
WBTV
Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced. On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C. On Saturday, Nov. 26,...
WBTV
“He would lift your soul”: Mercy Church pastor remembers Jason Myers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As WBTV continues to honor and remember the life of meteorologist Jason Myers, the role he played in his local church community stands out. Jason’s father Glenn was a Methodist pastor, so Jason grew up in the church and his faith quickly became a central pillar of his life.
