Charlotte, NC

lakenormanpublications.com

Explosive Mustangs rout Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN – Despite an unblemished record and three consecutive playoff victories in blowout fashion, East Lincoln still had its share of skeptics questioning the Mustangs’ lack of a signature victory. Those questions were answered emphatically Friday night as the Mustangs hit the road and dismantled the top seed in the 3A West bracket, defeating Kings Mountain 46-20 to secure a spot in next week’s state semifinals.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

College Basketball: McLaurin drops 16 points in Queens loss to George Mason

FAIRFAX, Va. – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team fell to the George Mason Patriots, 72-65, on Nov. 26 at EagleBank Arena despite five Royals reaching double figures, including a season-high 16 points from BJ McLaurin. Queens (5-2) jumped out to an 18-6 lead banging five...
FAIRFAX, VA
Cleveland.com

Matt Rhule accepts deal to become Nebraska football coach

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule has accepted a deal to make him the Cornhuskers’ new football coach. Nebraska announced Rhule as its new coach on Saturday morning. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that after several days...
LINCOLN, NE
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy for Nov. 25, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving has come and gone, but there's still plenty of high school football to feast on!. It's another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte, and we're still in the playoffs for the 2022 season. This week, the WCNC Sports team has three games for you to dive into! How will your hometown team fare?
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Nebraska hires ex-Panthers head coach Matt Rhule

QUEEN CITY NEWS – The Nebraska Cornhuskers have hired fired Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, the university announced Saturday. Rhule fired as Panthers head coach after 3 unsuccessful seasons “It is a privilege to welcome Coach Matt Rhule, his wife Julie, and their family to Nebraska,” the athletic director said. “Coach Rhule has created a winning […]
LINCOLN, NE
wschronicle.com

New sports complex looks to ‘turn good players into great ones’

For young athletes in the Triad area, if you’re in need of training or a facility to help you to improve your skills, the Grindhouse Sportsplex, 2738 Farmall St., Winston-Salem, might be the place for you. The Grindhouse Sportsplex provides training for young athletes looking to enhance their skills...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
country1037fm.com

Ghosts, Pirates, And Rum Fun Coming To Charlotte

I’m going to be one hundred percent honest here. When I first saw an internet ad for “Pirate fun coming to Charlotte.” I rolled my eyes. All I could think about is Myrtle Beach. Our best friends have a condo there near the “Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show” facility. NOTHING, and I mean NOTHING, screams “tourist” like going to that show.
CHARLOTTE, NC
multihousingnews.com

Embrey Acquires Land for Charlotte Project

The 343-unit development is slated for a 2025 completion. Embrey Partners continues its expansion in North Carolina with the land purchase for Finley, a 343-unit multifamily development in Charlotte, N.C. The project marks the company’s second development in the market. Set to rise in Charlotte’s University City submarket, Finley...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Workers Laid Off In A Text Message

Some North Carolina workers woke up to a text earlier this week telling them their company laid them off. According to a story from WCNC, United Furniture Industries sent a text asking employees not to report to work on Tuesday, November 22. The text asked over-the-road drivers to return equipment, inventory and documents to company locations in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Verona, MS or Victorville, CA. The message went on to say they could expect more information the following day. On Tuesday, the message informed employees of the termination effective immediately. The lay off also ended benefits with no COBRA provision. You can read the entire message here. Of course, there’s never a good time or a good way to find out you’re jobless. However, I can’t imagine a worse time or way to find out either.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced. On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C. On Saturday, Nov. 26,...
MATTHEWS, NC

