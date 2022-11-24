ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selbyville, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

302 Food Rescue unveiled in Milford

As the weather turns frigid in the Cape Region, the Food Bank of Delaware has teamed up with Bayhealth and Food Lion to start a new program to help get food to those in need. The program is 302 Food Rescue, an app that helps connect volunteers with food pantries to deliver fresh foods from participating grocery stores, restaurants and caterers. Bayhealth serves as the primary sponsor, while the Food Bank provides volunteers and Food Lion is helping to provide food.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

CHEER senior gift donation drop-off begins Nov. 28

CHEER Meals on Wheels is seeking gift donations for seniors for its Operation Christmas CHEER program. Donations will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 28 to Monday, Dec. 19, at any CHEER Center in Sussex County. On Christmas morning, volunteers deliver a complete roast turkey dinner, a poinsettia and a Christmas...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Cookie walk set at Epworth UMC Dec. 10

Epworth United Methodist Church will hold its cookie walk at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, continuing while supplies last. The price for cookies is $10 per pound. Cash payment is preferred. The cookie walk is the primary fundraiser for Christmas Joy, Epworth's program that serves to help local families celebrate...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth is top fundraiser in state for heart health

The Southern Delaware Heart Walk was one for the record books with premier sponsor Bayhealth far exceeding its fundraising goal, becoming the American Heart Association of Delaware’s top health system fundraiser in Delaware with more than $51,000 donated. This comes just a week before Bayhealth, AHA, Food Bank of...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Bank donation supports Milton Fire Department

Community Bank Delaware recently presented a $2,500 donation to Milton Fire Department in support of its new addition. The bank has committed to donate a total of $7,500 over a three-year period. To meet the increased needs resulting from the population growth in Milton, it was necessary for the Milton...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Health Fitness & Leisure Expo seeks exhibitors March 11

Delaware Resorts Expos announces its 4th Annual Health Fitness & Leisure Expo is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at Cape Henlopen High School on Kings Highway in Lewes. More than 80 exhibitors will offer a full array of health, fitness, retirement community and leisure-related products and services for current and future resort-area residents and their homes. Lead sponsor Beebe Healthcare will again offer free health screenings.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

This jolly old elf has a rare gift – he signs

Santa Jerry and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Epworth United Methodist Church north of Rehoboth Beach. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 302-227-7743, Ext. 111. Tickets will be purchased at the door via cash payment only.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Consortium students tie-dye donated Buddy Walk T-shirts

When Sussex Consortium teacher Catherine Flaherty received the gift of leftover donated T-shirts from the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Buddy Walk, she saw an opportunity for an art and learning project. To thank the Boardwalk Buddy Walk, Flaherty’s class tie-dyed shirts for the board members. “We had so much fun...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Give thanks to those who work for fishermen and hunters

A while back, I wrote a column about how lucky we are to live in the Cape Region, where we have access to such good fishing and hunting. While we give thanks for that this Thanksgiving, perhaps we should reflect on why we have all those open spaces along the beach and in the woods and fields.
DELAWARE STATE
hwy.co

Add the James Farm Ecological Preserve to Your List

Delaware beaches tend to be very busy in the summertime. If you’re looking for a peaceful retreat while remaining close to the coastline, perhaps you should drive to the James Farm Ecological Preserve, DE. From hiking trails and observation decks to educational programs and a sandy beach, it’s a...
OCEAN VIEW, DE
Cape Gazette

Grass Roots Rescue hosts Heels & Hooch Gala

Grass Roots Rescue held its fourth annual fundraising gala Nov. 19 at the Atlantic Sands in Rehoboth Beach. Heels & Hooch Gala: The Masquerade benefitted the animals of Grass Roots Rescue, a Delaware-based animal rescue. Music by DJ Hype Martinez, dancing, silent and live auctions, door prizes, a cash bar...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Gallo Gives Foundation awards community donations

As part of its continual effort to make a difference in the community in which its associates live and serve, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s Gallo Gives Foundation awarded its quarterly donations to: First Tee Delaware, Autism Delaware, Sussex Strong Foundation, Community Resource Center, Cape Community Fund, Sussex Housing Group, and Beebe Medical Foundation. In all, $11,500 was donated in this round of giving.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Bethany Beach sets holiday activities and tree lighting Dec. 3

The Town of Bethany Beach will host its annual holiday happenings Saturday, Dec. 3, free and open to kids of all ages. There is no rain date. A story time and meet and greet with local mother-daughter writing team Carol and Cori Burcham is set for 10:30 a.m. at the nature center, 807 Garfield Parkway. They will read aloud from their picture book, “Goodness Gracious Golly Gee, I Forgot My Christmas Tree!” and tell listeners how their picture book got its name.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Zwaanendael Club holiday bazaar and raffle set Dec. 3

The GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club will hold a holiday bazaar and raffle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 , at the Lewes Historical Society Campus, 110 Shipcarpenter St., Lewes. Activities include a bake sale, mystery gift sale, small gift and ornament sale, silent auction, and raffles...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Historic Maull House will be open to the public Dec. 3

The Col. David Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will welcome visitors to the Thomas Maull House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 536 Pilottown Road, Lewes. In addition to tours, there will be a bake sale and hand-knit maritime mitts for sale,...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Giving thanks for charity through golf

Charity fundraising golf tournaments raise billions of dollars each year throughout the United States. The professional golf tours and their associations with local charities generate much of this money. However, most charity golf events are not involved with the PGA or LPGA. Instead, these tournaments serve local needs or a regional element of larger charitable interests.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Walter David Racine III, loved sailing

Walter “Dave” David Racine III, 87, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at his home. He was born Monday morning March 11, 1935, in Wilmington, son of the late Walter David Jr. and Helen (Solway) Racine. Dave lived in NYC until 1938, when the family...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy