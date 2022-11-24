Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schoolsStephanie LeguichardCassville, MO
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Related
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A 71-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Bentonville Saturday, Nov. 26, evening. At around 6:40 p.m. the Bentonville Police Department (BPD) and the Bentonville Fire Department (BFD) responded to the area of NW 12th Street Street and North Walton Blvd. regarding a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
71-year-old Bentonville man dies after hit by car
A Bentonville man died on Saturday after being hit by a vehicle on the north west side of town, according to the Bentonville Police Department.
KHBS
71-year-old man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A 71-year-old man died after a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Saturday night in Bentonville. Bentonville Police said police and Bentonville Fire responded to the area of NW 12th Street and N Walton Blvd. around 6:40 p.m. Police found the 71-year-old man seriously injured at the...
SW Missouri man seriously injured in two-vehicle wreck
NEWTON COUNTY — A southwest Missouri man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Frank D. Thompson, 80, Seneca, was eastbound just west of Racine when the truck ran a stop sign. It collided with a a 2004 Lincoln Town Car driven by Nathan L. Abernathy, 61, Monroe, Ga.
kggfradio.com
Woman Dies in Commerce, OK House Fire
A woman is dead after a house fire in Commerce, Oklahoma. The fire started around 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The name of the victim has not been released as the Commerce Police Department is still in the process of notifying family members. The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire, which has not been determined at this time, although they don't suspect foul play or criminal activity.
Benton County sheriff’s deputy finds drugs, gun, stolen items in traffic stop
Benton County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit found multiple drugs during a traffic stop on Nov. 3.
talkbusiness.net
South Yard Lofts takes shape in Fayetteville
The $63 million South Yard Lofts development that’s opening in stages will include 128 apartments, multiple restaurants and a seven-story hotel when completed in late 2024. Area business owners expect it to contribute to the revitalization of south Fayetteville. The 194,643-square-foot mixed-use development at U.S. Highway 71B and Martin...
KHBS
Rogers holds first tree lighting ceremony
ROGERS, Ark. — This year marks the first Rogers tree lighting ceremony. The tree stands at 57 feet tall and took a large effort to be transported and set up. “It was a week long process and it required several lifts and a crane and an amazing team with crosslink construction," Cushman and Wakefield property manager Sarah Johnson said.
KATV
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
Joplin Police set perimeter to locate man who fled car stop
JOPLIN, Mo. — Late Friday evening, November 25, 2022 reports of numerous Joplin Police officers setting a perimeter near 20th and S. Connecticut Ave. KOAM’s Shannon Becker learned on scene it was a car stop where a male fled vehicle. Red box marks general area set for second perimeter near Parr Hill Park. Screenshot Google Maps. Sgt Thomas Bowin of...
KYTV
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
KTTS
Two Found Dead In Taney County
(KTTS News) — Two people have been found dead at a home in Branson. The Taney County sheriff says deputies were called to a home near Rinehart Road Friday night after a report of shots fired. Authorities found two people dead. The sheriff says there is no threat to...
talkbusiness.net
Little Rock insurance firm plans Fayetteville expansion
The owner of one of Arkansas’ oldest privately owned independent insurance agencies is investing in downtown Fayetteville to establish a second location. Roberts Lee, principal of Meadors Adams & Lee (MAL) in downtown Little Rock, recently closed a $1.35 million deal to buy a 3,686-square-foot building at 109 N. Block Ave. in downtown Fayetteville.
I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike travel delay: tractor trailer crash at Miami
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Thanksgiving morning reports about 10 a.m. stating traffic delays traveling west approaching Miami 313 exit. KOAM Producer Zach Dobbs reports of a huge traffic delay due to a semi wreck. His video shows a tractor trailer at 312 mile marker off the north side of the roadway, overturned trailer and the cab destroyed. Google Maps Screenshot...
KOKI FOX 23
18-year-old woman dead after crash near Ketchum
KETCHUM, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a car crash near Ketchum in Craig County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 on OK-82, just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. According to OHP, Saffron Durham, age...
Bridge on S. Range Line Road opens ahead of schedule
The bridge on S. Range Line Road opens to traffic ahead of schedule.
fourstateshomepage.com
Vinita woman dies in car crash
KETCHUM – A Vinita woman died in a car crash on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed. Saffron Durham, 18, died at the scene from massive injuries, the patrol reported. The fatal collision happened around 2:38 p.m. on OK-82 just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. Kenneth Turner, 62, of...
A non-traditional Thanksgiving for local firefighters
Thanksgiving is just another day for our local first responders that help serve the community.
McDonald County woman killed in head-on collision
ANDERSON, Mo. — A woman from Lanagan was killed on Tuesday afternoon following a head-on collision. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Joyce Dunk, 58, was traveling westbound on Route NN when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck an SUV traveling eastbound. Dunk was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
Comments / 3