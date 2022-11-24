Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a FireNikPhiladelphia, PA
Governor Abbott Sends the Third Set of Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
billypenn.com
10 things to look for at Christmas Village and the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market
Philadelphia’s annual winter pop-up markets are back, filling Dilworth Park, the City Hall courtyard, and Love Park with nearly 200 vendors offering gifts, food, and a bustle of colorful activity. It’s a fun place to be, whether you’re shopping or just strolling through. You can go with...
uncoveringpa.com
11 of the Most Festive Walk-Through Christmas Displays in Pennsylvania
One of the best things about Pennsylvania during the holiday season is how many great places there are to see Christmas lights. And while a large number of them are drive-through lights, there are also some really fantastic walk-through Christmas displays in PA. Over my many years of traveling the...
Christmas trees flying off the lot at Bustard's in Montgomery County
Bustard's Christmas Trees has been in business for 93 years, for some it's a tradition to come here and pick out a tree.
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General Store
Pennsylvania is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
billypenn.com
This North Philly 8th grader’s dream is to own a ranch and train horses
As the wind gusts picked up at Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, adding to the chill of a November Sunday, Aazim Ferrell didn’t seem to mind. Wearing a blue hoodie and jeans, the 13-year-old carefully brushed a horse named Major, and shared a vision for his future. “My dream...
Part of PA 272 closed in Lancaster County due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed down a section of Pennsylvania Route 272 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on PA 272 in both directions between 0772/0531 SH, TO 0772/0520 SH, and OAK ST. All lanes were closed as part of the response.
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas on the Mountain returns with five million lights and numerous displays
READING, Pa. -- A holiday staple in Reading returns for its 31st year. Christmas on the Mountain is set up once again at the Hillside Playground on North 14th Street. The display contains five million lights, along with plenty of inflatables and decorations. New this year is a light show...
WFMZ-TV Online
"Artist Sunday" encourages residents to support artists and shop in Akron
We've all heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and even Cyber Monday. However, "Artist Sunday" is now gaining national attention.
10 one-of-a-kind gifts you likely will only find in the Lehigh Valley
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
Battaglia family carries on Thanksgiving tradition in Montgomery County
Brooke Battaglia and her family were busy in the kitchen. As we all know, a lot of prep goes into the perfect Thanksgiving meal.
Pa. spot among ‘best small towns’ for Christmas visits: study
Then why not drop by this spot in Pennsylvania, which was just ranked as one of the “best small towns” for a Christmas visit?. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S. Trips to Discover compiled a list of 21 small towns...
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby
NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break on 24th Street in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Crews have responded to a water main break on 24th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Allentown. The 12-inch main break affects 16 properties that will be impacted by water service disruption during the repairs. The Lehigh County Authority expects repairs to be completed by...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting in Allentown leaves one male injured
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police were called to the VIP Lounge in Allentown at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The injured male was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. Police believe...
Popular Allentown eatery launching 2nd location, possibly more
A popular Venezuelan eatery known for its overstuffed arepas plans to open a second location in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, 12 S. Eighth St. in Center City Allentown, has been in operation since September 2019. Husband-and-wife owners Humberto and Hercilia Canelon of South Whitehall now plan to open a second site by early December at 709 Union Blvd., in the city’s east side.
WFMZ-TV Online
Painted Christmas trees at Beck Tree Farm are a hot trend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lots of families are heading to local tree farms to pick out their Christmas trees this weekend. Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm, visited WFMZ Saturday morning to talk about Christmas trees. He brought a wide variety of trees to the studio and made the whole...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shoppers take advantage of deals at Boscov's in Muhlenberg Twp. on Black Friday
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Black Friday shopping is underway in Berks County. Shoppers are out hoping to take advantage of the deals, and according to store managers, there are many of them right now. At Boscov's in Muhlenberg Township, managers say there has been a steady flow of people all...
Titanium Plant Explosion Rocks Berks County Town
An explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County on Thanksgiving Day was being probed by police. About six workers at the TIMET plant in Morgantown were leaving when the blast went off around 2:30 p.m., a Caernarvon Township officer tells PennLive. A smaller explosion had been reported earlier in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dogs and cat rescued from house fire in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Firefighters rescued three dogs and a cat from a burning home in Allentown. The fire broke out around 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 500 block of Walnut Street. Crews made quick work of the fire -- knocking it out in just 10 minutes. Officials say no...
Comments / 1