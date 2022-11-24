ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby

NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Water main break on 24th Street in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Crews have responded to a water main break on 24th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Allentown. The 12-inch main break affects 16 properties that will be impacted by water service disruption during the repairs. The Lehigh County Authority expects repairs to be completed by...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting in Allentown leaves one male injured

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police were called to the VIP Lounge in Allentown at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The injured male was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. Police believe...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Allentown eatery launching 2nd location, possibly more

A popular Venezuelan eatery known for its overstuffed arepas plans to open a second location in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, 12 S. Eighth St. in Center City Allentown, has been in operation since September 2019. Husband-and-wife owners Humberto and Hercilia Canelon of South Whitehall now plan to open a second site by early December at 709 Union Blvd., in the city’s east side.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Painted Christmas trees at Beck Tree Farm are a hot trend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lots of families are heading to local tree farms to pick out their Christmas trees this weekend. Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm, visited WFMZ Saturday morning to talk about Christmas trees. He brought a wide variety of trees to the studio and made the whole...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Titanium Plant Explosion Rocks Berks County Town

An explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County on Thanksgiving Day was being probed by police. About six workers at the TIMET plant in Morgantown were leaving when the blast went off around 2:30 p.m., a Caernarvon Township officer tells PennLive. A smaller explosion had been reported earlier in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Dogs and cat rescued from house fire in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Firefighters rescued three dogs and a cat from a burning home in Allentown. The fire broke out around 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 500 block of Walnut Street. Crews made quick work of the fire -- knocking it out in just 10 minutes. Officials say no...
ALLENTOWN, PA

