Cape Gazette
Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club honors past presidents
Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Club held its annual ceremony and dinner to honor and thank past presidents Oct. 24 at the Children’s Beach House in Lewes. Honorees shown are (l-r) George Jarvis (2019-20), Jason Bentley (2018-19), Parker Livingston (2017-18), Jack Riddle (2012-13), Chuck Ward (2020-21), Andrew Ratner (2002-03), Michael Makowski (1999-2000), Bill Huntley (2021-22), and Anis Saliba (1981-82).
Cape Gazette
302 Food Rescue unveiled in Milford
As the weather turns frigid in the Cape Region, the Food Bank of Delaware has teamed up with Bayhealth and Food Lion to start a new program to help get food to those in need. The program is 302 Food Rescue, an app that helps connect volunteers with food pantries to deliver fresh foods from participating grocery stores, restaurants and caterers. Bayhealth serves as the primary sponsor, while the Food Bank provides volunteers and Food Lion is helping to provide food.
Cape Gazette
CHEER senior gift donation drop-off begins Nov. 28
CHEER Meals on Wheels is seeking gift donations for seniors for its Operation Christmas CHEER program. Donations will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 28 to Monday, Dec. 19, at any CHEER Center in Sussex County. On Christmas morning, volunteers deliver a complete roast turkey dinner, a poinsettia and a Christmas...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Consortium students tie-dye donated Buddy Walk T-shirts
When Sussex Consortium teacher Catherine Flaherty received the gift of leftover donated T-shirts from the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Buddy Walk, she saw an opportunity for an art and learning project. To thank the Boardwalk Buddy Walk, Flaherty’s class tie-dyed shirts for the board members. “We had so much fun...
Cape Gazette
Masonic Charities of Delaware sponsors Harry K Foundation Christmas Ball
The Harry K Foundation recently received a donation from the Masonic Charities of Delaware in support of the 2022 Harry K Foundation Annual Christmas Ball to be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Chad Zook of Masonic Charities of Delaware presented Harry Keswani with a $10,000 donation...
Cape Gazette
Health Fitness & Leisure Expo seeks exhibitors March 11
Delaware Resorts Expos announces its 4th Annual Health Fitness & Leisure Expo is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at Cape Henlopen High School on Kings Highway in Lewes. More than 80 exhibitors will offer a full array of health, fitness, retirement community and leisure-related products and services for current and future resort-area residents and their homes. Lead sponsor Beebe Healthcare will again offer free health screenings.
Cape Gazette
Walter David Racine III, loved sailing
Walter “Dave” David Racine III, 87, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at his home. He was born Monday morning March 11, 1935, in Wilmington, son of the late Walter David Jr. and Helen (Solway) Racine. Dave lived in NYC until 1938, when the family...
Cape Gazette
Cookie walk set at Epworth UMC Dec. 10
Epworth United Methodist Church will hold its cookie walk at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, continuing while supplies last. The price for cookies is $10 per pound. Cash payment is preferred. The cookie walk is the primary fundraiser for Christmas Joy, Epworth's program that serves to help local families celebrate...
WMDT.com
Ben’s Red Swings Cleanup
SALISBURY, Md- Volunteers came together Saturday morning at Bens’s Red Wings in Salisbury City Park today to bring it back to looking brand new. Volunteers replaced chains on the swings, filled in new mulch and turf, and repainted all the jungle gyms. over 100 volunteers had the job done...
Cape Gazette
Community Bank donation supports Milton Fire Department
Community Bank Delaware recently presented a $2,500 donation to Milton Fire Department in support of its new addition. The bank has committed to donate a total of $7,500 over a three-year period. To meet the increased needs resulting from the population growth in Milton, it was necessary for the Milton...
Cape Gazette
Traci Denise Hurd, cherished family
Traci Denise Hurd (Dutton), 56, of Milford, wheeled her way into heaven Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Her strength, silliness, sass, and kindness carried her through life making friends and memories along the way. She loved going to church, working with children, shopping with her mom, holding babies, and her dogs,...
Cape Gazette
Zwaanendael Club holiday bazaar and raffle set Dec. 3
The GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club will hold a holiday bazaar and raffle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 , at the Lewes Historical Society Campus, 110 Shipcarpenter St., Lewes. Activities include a bake sale, mystery gift sale, small gift and ornament sale, silent auction, and raffles...
WGMD Radio
DSP & Seaford PD Holding Community Cafe Monday Morning
Delaware State Police Troop 5 and Seaford Police will host a Community Cafe on Monday, November 28 beginning at 9am at Smith’s Cafe on Sussex Highway in Seaford. Troop 5 Administration, Seaford Police Administration and Community Engagement Officers will be on hand to meet and talk with members of the public. State and Local police want to strengthen their relationship with the communities they serve.
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
WBOC
Lending a Hand: Members of Public Get Hands Casted for Salisbury Downtown Statue
SALISBURY, Md. - Plans for a revamp of Salisbury's downtown are set in stone. One of the focal points of the new "Unity Square" will be a towering statue set in bronze. Artist Bill Wolff says he's making casts of people's hands using the same substance used to fill cavities.
Cape Gazette
Giving thanks for charity through golf
Charity fundraising golf tournaments raise billions of dollars each year throughout the United States. The professional golf tours and their associations with local charities generate much of this money. However, most charity golf events are not involved with the PGA or LPGA. Instead, these tournaments serve local needs or a regional element of larger charitable interests.
Cape Gazette
Grass Roots Rescue hosts Heels & Hooch Gala
Grass Roots Rescue held its fourth annual fundraising gala Nov. 19 at the Atlantic Sands in Rehoboth Beach. Heels & Hooch Gala: The Masquerade benefitted the animals of Grass Roots Rescue, a Delaware-based animal rescue. Music by DJ Hype Martinez, dancing, silent and live auctions, door prizes, a cash bar...
Cape Gazette
This jolly old elf has a rare gift – he signs
Santa Jerry and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Epworth United Methodist Church north of Rehoboth Beach. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 302-227-7743, Ext. 111. Tickets will be purchased at the door via cash payment only.
Cape Gazette
Bethany Beach sets holiday activities and tree lighting Dec. 3
The Town of Bethany Beach will host its annual holiday happenings Saturday, Dec. 3, free and open to kids of all ages. There is no rain date. A story time and meet and greet with local mother-daughter writing team Carol and Cori Burcham is set for 10:30 a.m. at the nature center, 807 Garfield Parkway. They will read aloud from their picture book, “Goodness Gracious Golly Gee, I Forgot My Christmas Tree!” and tell listeners how their picture book got its name.
Cape Gazette
Judith Faye Bezner, loved her family
Judith Faye Bezner (Messick), 83, of Lewes, completed her earthly journey and peacefully transitioned to her next great adventure Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. She at last has reunited with her daughter, Karen Duko and grandson, Joshua Gallagher. Judy was born March 10, 1939, in Chester, Pa. Soon after graduating from...
