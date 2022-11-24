ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Salvation Army works with Valencia College to serve Thanksgiving meals for thousands in need

By Christy Turner, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44dnlu_0jMMPV6C00

Video: Salvation Army works with Valencia College to serve Thanksgiving meals for thousands in need The Salvation Army volunteers will serve Thanksgiving meals to thousands of people on Thursday. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Salvation Army volunteers will serve Thanksgiving meals to thousands of people on Thursday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

It’s been a longtime tradition in Central Florida, but things are going to be a bit different this year.

Photos: Salvation Army works with Valencia College to serve Thanksgiving meals for thousands in need

The Salvation Army is teaming up with students and faculty at the Valencia College Culinary Arts program.

Preparations for the Thanksgiving feast started Monday.

Thanksgiving 2022: Which grocery stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?

Volunteers were cooking all the Thanksgiving staples, including stuffing, green beans, as well as 2,000 pounds of turkey and mashed potatoes.

Volunteers also bagged 8,400 cookies.

It’s a massive operation.

They will be loading the food into trucks around 9:30 a.m. to serve at The Salvation Army’s location at Colonial Drive and Interstate 4.

Meal distributions start around 11 a.m.

Volunteers will be serving freshly cooked Thanksgiving meals to more than 8,000 people in need.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
daytonatimes.com

Families get early holiday gifts

Cricket Wireless surprised three Daytona area families on Nov. 17 with a host of holiday gifts, gift cards, and critical need items. The surprise event was full of smiles as the kids opened their packages and enjoyed treats. Cricket Wireless partners with local Boys & Girls Clubs who nominate families...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
philanthropynewsdigest.org

University of Central Florida receives $10 million gift

The University of Central Florida (UCF) in Orlando has announced a $10 million gift from Dr. Phillips Charities in support of its College of Nursing. Part of a $30 million fundraising campaign, the gift will support construction of a new facility on the 50-acre property, which is already home to the UCF College of Medicine and the UCF Lake Nona Medical Center. The new building, which is expected to open during the 2025-26 academic year, will help UCF increase enrollment of nurses and nurse educators, attract and retain UCF faculty, and graduate an additional 150 new nurses annually to enter the healthcare industry—primarily in Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
ORLANDO, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for Nov 26-Dec 2

Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including FusionFest, Jaleo Academy and more. Tis the season we move from pumpkin spice to peppermint, but maybe you still have some sliced Thanksgiving turkey in the fridge. Maybe you want a way to freshen up those leftovers. We suggest you hit the Winter Park Farmers Market on Saturday. In the current print edition of Edible Orlando, Anna Marie Mele (aka The Pesto Diva) says she loves her own Spanish olive and habanero pepper pesto on turkey sandwiches instead of mayo. (For more ideas about what to do with leftover turkey, collards and cornbread, click here!)
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Date Night Guide

Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts

Strawberry season is in full swing, and you don’t have to travel far from Orlando (or travel at all) in order to celebrate the sweet red berry. Taste your way through our ultimate guide to strawberries in Orlando, which spans... The post Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are upon us and things are looking merry and bright around Central Florida! From life-size gingerbread houses to dazzling nights and millions of twinkling lights, there are plenty of family-friendly events that are sure to fill you with yuletide cheer!. Drive-thru holiday lights show at...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

5 things to know about Christmas Nights In Lights

ORLANDO, Fla. — A drive-through journey is touted as the largest immersive light show in Central Florida. 1. MSEG’s “Christmas Nights in Lights” is a mile-long drive-through Christmastime spectacular decked with nearly 1.5 million lights. 2. MSEG President Ari Rosenbaum says “everything has to be in...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
122K+
Followers
139K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy