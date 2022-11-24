Video: Salvation Army works with Valencia College to serve Thanksgiving meals for thousands in need The Salvation Army volunteers will serve Thanksgiving meals to thousands of people on Thursday. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Salvation Army volunteers will serve Thanksgiving meals to thousands of people on Thursday.

It’s been a longtime tradition in Central Florida, but things are going to be a bit different this year.

The Salvation Army is teaming up with students and faculty at the Valencia College Culinary Arts program.

Preparations for the Thanksgiving feast started Monday.

Volunteers were cooking all the Thanksgiving staples, including stuffing, green beans, as well as 2,000 pounds of turkey and mashed potatoes.

Volunteers also bagged 8,400 cookies.

It’s a massive operation.

They will be loading the food into trucks around 9:30 a.m. to serve at The Salvation Army’s location at Colonial Drive and Interstate 4.

Meal distributions start around 11 a.m.

Volunteers will be serving freshly cooked Thanksgiving meals to more than 8,000 people in need.

