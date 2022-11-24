ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report

By Jairo Alvarado
 3 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders reported two players on their first injury report of Week 12.

The Las Vegas Raiders' first injury report for Week 12 reported only two players with limited roles.

Although the Raiders conducted a walk-through on Wednesday, and did not practice, linebacker Luke Masterson (rib) and tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) were again limited after missing last week's game.

“Kolton – it's just basically when he's able to roll, you know what I mean?" Coach Josh McDaniels said of Miller. "Whenever he's able to do it, and not set himself back, then I think he'll be able to be back out there.

"And again, we'll see how this week goes. It'll be interesting to see how the next few days go for him. He's working really hard to get back out there as soon as he can."

One player returning from injury is cornerback Nate Hobbs , who was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 17 after breaking his hand in the team's Week 5 game against the Chiefs.

“He'll be back working today," McDaniels said on Monday. "And then we obviously would have to make the decision to pull him up at the end of the week.”

As for the Seahawks, who are coming off a bye week, they had only two players not participate in Wednesday's practice: wide receiver Dee Eskridge (hand) and defensive end L.J. Collier (illness).

Linebacker Cody Barton (foot) and safety Ryan Neal (ankle) were listed on the report, but were full participants.

As the Raiders and Seahawks hit the practice field on Thanksgiving, we’ll keep an eye on the injury report ahead of their Week 12 game.

The Raiders' game on Sunday is in Seattle and kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST. You can see that game on CBS.

