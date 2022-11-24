Read full article on original website
ConnectWise Fixes XSS Vulnerability that Could Lead to Remote Code Execution
Remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform ConnectWise has patched a cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability that could lead to remote code execution (RCE). Security researchers at Guardio Labs wrote about the flaw earlier this week, saying threat actors could exploit it to take complete control of the ConnectWise platform. “After testing...
The Modern Cybersecurity of Gambling
It is hard not to agree that the online gambling industry is available almost anywhere. It is possible to use smartphones and tablets in order to enjoy some games online. The popularity of online casinos has grown significantly in the recent couple of years. It is easy to see why.
