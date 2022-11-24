Read full article on original website
DC weather: Sunny small biz Saturday gives way to a Sunday soaker
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Small business Saturday will be a sunny and mild day, perfect to get out and do some shopping or tackle those holiday decorations. Tonight clouds will return, and it will not be as cold rain arrives while you're sleeping and lasts throughout the morning hours. Some...
DC Weather: Showers return for Black Friday shopping -- here's a peek into your weekend
WASHINGTON (7News) — Expect some scattered rains and damp roads on Black Friday. Today's weather maker will move quickly through preventing any high rain totals. Rain should end around noon with around .1 to .3 inches on the way. Clouds will break up Friday night making way for a...
Traffic Alert: MDOT warns of looming congestion on DC area roads
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Maryland Department of Transportation is warning Washington, D.C. area drivers of impending congestion Sunday. "Congestion is expected on I-95, I-270 and MD 295 as people return from #Thanksgiving trips," the agency tweeted. "If possible, avoid driving between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m." Millions of people...
Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut
STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters are at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic on Sunday night. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich Firefighters Union Local 892 shared a video on Facebook,...
High school football: Regional final weekend arrives in VA; MD set for semifinal showdowns
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — It's Thanksgiving weekend and the high school football playoff brackets have been whittled down across the DMV. The only teams remaining are so close they can taste that trophy!. Regional finals are being played across the Commonwealth, determining which teams will reach the state semifinals....
Youngkin's plans for tax cuts may hit a hurdle as state budget battle brews in Richmond
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In mid-December, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is expected to introduce budget amendments which are expected to include tax relief. After the midterm election, Gov. Youngkin told 7News his goals for the upcoming General Assembly session, which begins in January. “I think we've had an extremely...
