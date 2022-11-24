Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Britain Herald
Christmas crafts and creations fly home with shoppers of local fairs
Holiday shopping season has begun, and shoppers picked up all the handmade and unique gifts they could get their hands on at several holiday fairs over the weekend. One of the biggest and most well-attended was the Holiday Craft Fair Show at the Aqua Turf in Southington, which featured over 200 vendors. Run by Mike and Pats’ New England Craft Shows, this one has been going on for more than two decades.
Eyewitness News
Vernon restaurant owner gives out free meals for Thanksgiving after community rallied around him
The National Retail Federation estimates a record-making 166,300,000 million people will start holiday shopping this weekend. There have been nearly 2,000 calls for service as of 7 a.m. this morning. BRIGHT SPOT: Cleveland police officer spreads joy and happiness to everyone he meets. Updated: 8 hours ago. While directing traffic,...
Journal Inquirer
With more residents struggling to get by, food banks see a decrease in donations
Inflation is making the holiday season more difficult for many, including area food banks, soup kitchens, and the people they serve, leading to Connecticut Foodshare to tap into its reserves to help smaller food banks meet the needs of their clients. Connecticut Foodshare: www.ctfoodshare.org. Cornerstone Foundation in Vernon: www.cornerstone-cares.org. Enfield...
Eyewitness News
Glastonbury community comes out to support Small Business Saturday
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Small Business Saturday takes place today in-between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Turnout in Glastonbury was strong, especially at Pinwheels, a popular Glastonbury toy store. People arrived to buy some presents with less than a month until Christmas. “This community has always supported small businesses wonderfully,”...
Hartford group offers free Thanksgiving breakfast to those in need
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A free pre-Thanksgiving breakfast was held Wednesday morning in Hartford. The group “Angel of Edgewood” helps people who are food insecure. On Wednesday morning, the group provided people with a hot breakfast buffet and breakfast sandwiches. “This time of year, usually people are giving out turkeys, but a lot of people […]
Glow Hartford is a Unique ‘One-Of-A-Kind’ Indoor Festival Of Lights
We had a corner 3-story house growing up in Kansas and every season my dad would climb to the very top of the highest peak to put lights up. The entire house was outlined in twinkling white lights every single year. Lights are up and lighting up neighborhoods all over...
Eyewitness News
Stonington celebrates Second Annual Lobster Trap Tree Lighting
A rest stop in North Haven is full of people who didn’t get much sleep after having nightmares of brutal post Thanksgiving traffic. Fire Department responding to fourth alarm fire at Seaport Marine. Updated: 24 minutes ago. |. The Salvation Army New London Canteen says they are currently responding...
Eyewitness News
Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers
ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly a month and a half after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
Eyewitness News
People face traffic as they head home after holiday weekend
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - We are at the end of the holiday weekend and some people are looking at a long drive home. A rest stop in North Haven is full of people who didn’t get much sleep after having nightmares of brutal post-Thanksgiving traffic. “We always leave...
granbydrummer.com
Festive Christmas light displays are an annual drive-by tradition
When December rolls around, many families make a tradition of driving around to see the spectacular Christmas lights in town. One home in West Granby that has garnered attention for the past several years is that of Granby native John Ridel. The “Christmas lights guy” has delighted passers-by with his home’s ever-expanding light display at 165 West Granby Road (see his 2021 display below).
News 12
Bridgeport family honors grandmother who died at 101
A family in Bridgeport is remembering their grandmother who died a week ago at the age of 101. Beloved matriarch Ruth Jackson came to Connecticut from South Carolina when she was young. She lived a full life, built a family and always showed kindness to others. A week after her...
Eyewitness News
Your Sunday evening update
Multiple departments responded to Washington Street on the Stonington side of Mystic for a 4-alarm fire at the Seaport Marine Warehouse. A rest stop in North Haven is full of people who didn’t get much sleep after having nightmares of brutal post Thanksgiving traffic. Police investigate after crash involving...
New Britain Herald
Holiday Tree Lighting, with appearance from Santa, coming to downtown New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Several events will be taking place downtown New Britain on Thursday, Dec. 1, including the highly anticipated Holiday Tree Lighting. The lighting takes place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. “This is a great event for the whole family to get into the holiday spirit and start the countdown...
Winterfest opens at Bushnell Park in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford’s holiday tradition is back! Friday marked the start of Winterfest at Bushnell Park. This is the 12th year The iQuilt Partnership has hosted the event. It happens daily through January 8th. “One of those memorable days where you come out with your family and enjoy the winter festivities,” says Hartford […]
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center
HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
Pratt Streets opens Winter Village
HARTFORD, Conn. — An all-new outdoor holiday market opened Saturday morning on Pratt Street in Hartford just in time to shop locally for any gifts this season. The “Winter Village” will run every weekend for most of December with pop-up vendors lining the street. Musical performers and holiday demonstrations will also take place each weekend.
Eyewitness News
Fire Department responding to 4-alarm fire at Seaport Marine
STONIGNTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple departments responded to Washington Street on the Stonington side of Mystic for a 4-alarm fire at the Seaport Marine Warehouse. “It’s an older building that’s been around as long as I’ve been here which is 26 years,” said Bruce Flax, President of the Mystic Chamber of Commerce.
'You can’t help but feel good' | Giving season in full effect across Connecticut
AVON, Connecticut — Black Friday marked the unofficial kick-off of the giving season for cities and towns across Connecticut. From donation boxes popping up at libraries, senior centers, and town halls in East Hartford to collections at firehouses in Southington. Municipalities across the state are taking up collections for families in need.
'It’s the biggest year ever' | Glastonbury home holiday light display returns
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — It’s a holiday tradition well known in the Glastonbury community. After everyone is stuffed with their Thanksgiving favorites, “The Lights on Eastbury Pond” are turned on at 5 p.m. for the community to enjoy during the holiday season. With one click, houses turn...
Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU
Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
