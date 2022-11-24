Read full article on original website
deleted account
3d ago
And they said Marijuana was bad for the community. I don't think so. Violence keeps happening at bars, which serve alcohol which is a proven ingredient in aggression and violence
Reply(2)
2
Related
KELOLAND TV
39-year-old killed in Union County vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information shows that a Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 near North Sioux City when it struck a 39-year-old woman who was walking in the driving lane.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls adds new cops
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls will soon have more cops hitting the beat. The city had 8 officers graduate from the Law Enforcement Certification Course after 13 weeks of training. They will have several more weeks of in-house training before hitting the streets with a training officer.
kelo.com
Friday fire ruins Thanksgiving for Sioux Falls family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday afternoon fire ruined the holiday weekend for a Sioux Falls family. At 2:45 pm Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 2900 block of N. Highland Ave. The shed was on fire, as well as the exterior...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car stolen out of parking lot on Thanksgiving Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a person’s car was stolen from a parking lot on Thanksgiving Day. According to Sargent Sean Koostra, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 24, a person took off their jacket when they entered a business in southwest Sioux Falls and left it for approximately 30 min. The victim went to retrieve the jacket and noticed their car keys were not in their pocket. When they went to find their white Mazda passenger car, it was gone.
kelo.com
Woman walking on Interstate 29 fatally injured after being hit by semi-truck
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking on Interstate 29. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the 39-year-old female was walking in the driving lane of Interstate 29 early Saturday morning north of North Sioux City, in Union County. The driver of a Kenworth Construction semi, pulling trailers, was northbound on the interstate when he struck her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. I-29 was closed in that area for about 45 minutes.
KELOLAND TV
Crash causes power outage in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash has caused a power outage in eastern Sioux Falls early Thanksgiving morning. Sioux Falls Police told KELOLAND News a car crashed into a power pole along 26th Street between Bahnson Ave. and Cleveland Ave. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run and a man and a woman fled the scene on foot. Police believe alcohol was a factor and haven’t located the suspects.
kiwaradio.com
Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Orange City Accident
Orange City, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:55 a.m., 62-year-old Sandra Roder of Remsen was driving a 2012 Kia southbound on Arizona Avenue Northwest in Orange City. They tell us that 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ashton was backing eastbound from a parking spot onto Arizona in a 2001 Ford pickup.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Suspect leads dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a suspect led state troopers on a lengthy, dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a South Dakota trooper pulled over a 2009 Nissan Altima in...
Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant Closing Temporarily
Diners in Sioux Falls will be down an option beginning this week. Starting Monday (November 28), Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen on Main Avenue will be closed while the restaurant replaces the floor in its kitchen. Customers were notified by e-mail over the Thanksgiving weekend. The owners of Bread &...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after leading police on chase in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a 27-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly leading authorities on a chase through eastern Sioux Falls. A trooper tried pulling over a Nissan Altima this afternoon near 10th Street and Walts Avenue, but the driver took off. Authorities say the driver, Trey Blake, ran several stop signs, went the wrong way on some streets and ran into several vehicles before being stopped at 13th and Minnesota Avenue.
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Sioux Falls Jingle Bell Run
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday was a beautiful day to maybe go out for a run or a walk… which is what a crowd of people did at Fawick Park for the annual Jingle Bell Run. The annual 5K and 1-mile walk helps raise awareness about arthritis...
nwestiowa.com
Hull woman arrested for OWI after crash
HOSPERS—A 21-year-old Hull woman was arrested about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense driving while under the influence; driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Jewell Lara Flores stemmed from...
KELOLAND TV
‘Rails for Roxie’ event held at Great Bear Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may not see snow anywhere on the ground quite yet, but Great Bear in Sioux Falls has some and they put it to use Saturday. They hosted the “Rails for Roxie” fundraiser to help raise money after the passing of longtime food service manager Roxie Johnson. Roxie suffered a stroke and died last Sunday, and her Great Bear family wanted to do something in her honor.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 1 person killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have released more information on a crash that happened Monday night. In a press release, police say they were called to the intersection of East 6th St and North Indiana Ave for a car vs pedestrian crash. Authorities say a Chevy...
hubcityradio.com
Three arrests following stabbing incident in Florence
FLORENCE, S.D.(KXLG)- Trevor Murray and Leah Knapp from Sioux Falls and Cory Rislov were arrested last night after an altercation involving Rislov getting stabbed in the face by Murray with a knife. Deputies were called out to the Sidetrack Lounge in Florence, SD, for a stabbing report. After questioning, the...
knuj.net
South Dakota Man Injured in Highway 14 Accident
South Dakota man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a one car rollover Friday night around 9:49pm. 71 year old James Edwin Schmaedeke of Brookings, South Dakota lost control of his Ford Five Hundred while eastbound on Highway 14 and it rolled stopping in the ditch. Schmaedeke was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center. The accident was on Highway 14 at 280th Avenue in Prairieville Township of Brown County.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND on the Go: Parade of Lights; Holiday shopping season; SDSU band returns from NYC
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 30th annual Parade of Lights was held on the streets of downtown Sioux Falls Friday evening. Thousands of people lined the streets to watch the lighted floats. If you missed it, you can watch a replay of our event livestream in the story...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley woman cited for pot in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sibley woman was cited about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Shyanne Renee Hunt stemmed from the stop of a 2015 GMC Sierra K-1500...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a male suspect approached a man- who was driving with a female acquaintance- and threatened him with a knife before taking his car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim gave a female acquaintance a ride on Friday afternoon, and when...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City has had more than 8 inches of snow already
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction. Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.
Comments / 5