Promises made – and broken. Homeless get a waiting list as state unprepared for crisis.
5 days ago, the day before Thanksgiving, few of us were working, even fewer after noon on the day to plan for Thanksgiving – to cook our recipes, set our tables and plan what we would wear, and that we had enough chairs for all the visitors, adult and child.
In the Arena – with Eileen Hayes, Amos House & Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and office holders who provide insight and information on issues of relevance to Rhode Islanders. This week he talks with the president and CEO of Amos House, a Rhode Island social service agency, Eileen Hayes. They talk about the homeless situation and food...
RI Weather for Nov. 27, 2022 – John Donnelly
An occluded low pressure system developing over the southeastern US moves our way and delivers some afternoon rain and gusty south-southwesterly breezes. A cloudy morning low in the low 40’s rises to a wet afternoon high in the mid 50’s. Rain begins around 1pm and lasts until around 11pm.
