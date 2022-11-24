Read full article on original website
CNET
Speed Up Your Home Wi-Fi Now: 4 Tips
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The pandemic dramatically changed our work habits. Working at home and spending more time online became the norm; in turn, this made a necessity out of fast, reliable Wi-Fi. Even now, over two years later, our home internet connections are as important as ever.
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
itechpost.com
7 Tips to Boost Your Android Phone's Performance
If your phone's performance starts to get noticeably slow, your patience will definitely get tested. It could get quite irritating when your phone takes forever to load apps or even unlock when you type in your password. Here are some tips to boost your phone's performance. 1. Uninstall Unused Apps.
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Wi-Fi on Router
Very few things can match Wi-Fi’s convenience, but sometimes, even this convenience can lead to problems. For instance, people working on their PCs may find that users chilling on the Wi-Fi are dragging down the network performance and affecting their productivity. Of course, this is only one common scenario....
The Windows Club
The connection between your access point, router or cable modem and the Internet is broken
If you’re unable to connect to the internet on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer due to Wi-Fi problems, and when you run the Internet Connections Troubleshooter, you see the message The connection between your access point, router or cable modem and the Internet is broken displayed in the Windows Network Diagnostics report, then this post is intended to help you with solutions to resolve the issue.
Android Authority
How to transfer data to a new Android phone
Set up your new phone with a tap. Switching to a new phone is fun and exciting but can be tedious if you have many apps and data to transfer to the new device. Luckily, some excellent cloud storage services around make it quick and easy to transfer files, settings, and app data from an older phone with just a tap. Here’s how to transfer data to a new Android phone.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
CNET
Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache
Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
makeuseof.com
Connect to Your Wireless Network With a Raspberry Pi Pico W
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Smartphones, tablets, and computers make connecting to your Wi-Fi at home, a coffee shop, or a local library painless and straightforward. That's because they have an operating system that comes with built-in tools to handle wireless connectivity so we can take it for granted.
Digital Trends
Black Friday VPN deals: NordVPN, ExpressVPN, Surfshark
There are few better ways to protect yourself online than with a VPN service, and there’s no better way to save than with the Black Friday VPN deals taking place right now. Many of the best Black Friday deals going on right now are discounts on VPN services, including discounts on services with some of the best VPN providers, such as NordVPN, ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, and IPVanish. We’ve done the heavy lifting of rounding up all of the best Black Friday VPN deals for you, so read onward for more details.
How to Check Number of Users Connected to Wi-Fi
Taking proper care of our wireless network is essential these days. Besides taking care of the security of our network, one of the things to take care of is the number of users connected to our wireless network. Checking this will tell us whether there are any unwanted or unauthorized connections.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable and Set Up Windows Sandbox in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Microsoft Windows 11 features multiple virtualization solutions out of the box. While Hyper-V is an excellent tool, Windows Sandbox is an easy alternative to Windows virtual machines. It lets you run untrusted apps in an isolated environment without the hassle of setting up a complete virtualization tool.
Cult of Mac
Black Friday doorbuster: Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office on two computers for $55
An estimated 1.2 billion people use Microsoft Office, and for good reason. This comprehensive app suite lets users write polished documents, crunch numbers, create stunning presentations and more. But if you’ve yet to join the user base or want to install the suite on your home computer, you can purchase two lifetime Microsoft Office licenses for just $54.99, one for you and the second for a loved one.
makeuseof.com
What Is Beamforming? How Does It Make Your Wi-Fi Faster?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. All of us are looking for perfect Wi-Fi that reaches every corner of the house and offers the data speeds that our ISP promised. However, to make this dream come true, we need Wi-Fi technology to transmit signals directly to our devices without any degradation.
CNET
8 Best Buy Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Amazon Can't Beat
The holiday shopping frenzy brings some fierce competition as retailers try to match, or even undercut, their competitors' prices. That often means you'll find the same deals available at multiple retailers -- but not always. With Black Friday behind us and Cyber Monday just around the corner, the deals are in full swing at Best Buy, including some discounts on cameras, laptops, appliances and smart home devices that beat Amazon's best offers right now. They even beat Amazon's prices on some of its own products.
Android Authority
Switch won't connect to the Internet or Wi-Fi? Here's how to fix it
An Internet connection isn't necessary, but useful. The Nintendo Switch doesn’t require an active Internet connection to play most games, especially if you use game cartridges, because the hybrid console is designed for use on the go. However, you need a Wi-Fi connection when setting up the device, creating a Nintendo account, downloading games, or playing multiplayer modes. So while an active Internet connection isn’t essential, it’s still good to have when using the handheld console. Here’s what to do if your Nintendo Switch won’t connect to Wi-Fi or the internet.
Roku’s streaming TVs and streaming sticks just got a great free upgrade
Roku has just delivered the biggest upgrade to your Roku account in five years
TechRadar
Microsoft's 6TB cloud storage crashed to its lowest yet
We’ve never seen anything like this; buy Microsoft 365 Family (opens in new tab) and pay £45.99 this on Amazon. This has to be one of the best Black Friday Cloud Storage deals of recent years. Other than the core Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, Powerpoint), you get a staggering 1TB OneDrive storage for up to six users.
ZDNet
This Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system deal is something to be thankful for at 35% off
Tired of poor Wi-Fi connectivity in your home? Then consider the Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system, which is on sale for $194 -- or 35% off the regular $299 price --- for a three-pack of access points. That's enough to cover 4,500 square feet in delicious Wi-Fi 6. If you're...
Android Central
FastestVPN’s Lifetime Plan now includes 15 logins for just $16.60
A great VPN can change how you use the internet, allowing you to browse the web safely and securely, access new and exciting content, and more. FastestVPN has long been one of the better options out there, and has just gotten a host of new and advanced features that make the service even better than it already was.
