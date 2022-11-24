Read full article on original website
The Messenger
3d ago
Imagine that but this is what happens out on the rez so many murders and missing people that nobody cares about not even the FBI or local law enforcement that look at this as just another native they don't need to worry about and it's pretty sad. Drugs and drinking among the youth are a very serious problem out there as well as sucicide. If your a young native and your parents or grandparents are involved in something you don't feel comfortable about tell someone teachers or law enforcement let's get these people locked up
Reply
8
Gkay J
2d ago
My son's missing Bobby Buckman -took a charge for a guy (victims dad) cause my son couldn't read paperwork.-and misrepresentation.
Reply
2
