KMOV

Some South County residents were overcharged on property taxes, will receive corrected bill

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Some South County residents will be receiving new property tax bills after an incorrect rate was used to calculate the original bills. St. Louis County officials made the announcement Friday, and it applies to 15,300 residents in the Gravois Creek Sewer District. The county says MSD submitted a property tax rate of .06 per $100 of a property’s assessed value. The initial bills that went out showed a rate calculated at .6 per $100.
KICK AM 1530

2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens

The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

'Everybody needs access to this!': Combatting period poverty in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, has become a public health issue in the state of Missouri. “There’s a lot of women and girls that are missing school and missing work because they don’t have access to the products they need to manage their periods each month,” Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, said.
COLUMBIA, MO
5 On Your Side

Church in Affton provides 400 free meals on Thanksgiving

AFFTON, Mo. — A church in Affton opened its doors for the 12th year to make sure families without the means have a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day. Heidi Hollis and her fiancé Mark Yager didn't know where their holiday meal was going to come from. The two found out about free dinners being served at Affton Christian Church on Tesson Ferry Road in south St. Louis County.
AFFTON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

SW Missouri gem, 150-year-old Christmas tree farm ready for holidays

SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — All you Thanksgiving folks, time is up, and it’s now officially Christmas season, which includes picking out that perfect Christmas tree. The farmers at Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm in Southwest City are in their busy season. Last year, the farm was only open for half the season because they sold out of trees so quickly.
SOUTHWEST CITY, MO

