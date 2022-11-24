ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Some South County residents will be receiving new property tax bills after an incorrect rate was used to calculate the original bills. St. Louis County officials made the announcement Friday, and it applies to 15,300 residents in the Gravois Creek Sewer District. The county says MSD submitted a property tax rate of .06 per $100 of a property’s assessed value. The initial bills that went out showed a rate calculated at .6 per $100.

2 DAYS AGO