Missouri parents leaving workforce due to lack, and affordability of childcare
According to the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, more than 30% of Missouri parents have left a job or not taken a job in the last year because of childcare. The Show Me State is missing out on more than $1.3 billion for Missouri's economy due to childcare issues.
St. Louis Co. funds more into homebuyers assistance program
More funding is coming for a St. Louis County program intended to help first-time homebuyers bridge the gap of certain costs in home ownership.
The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there?
Audio: Missouri trucking company wants state to tweak requirement for truckers
(Missourinet) – A Missouri requirement is costing the trucking industry time and money. The federal government requires truckers to get physicals every two years. Brent Witte, with Witte Brothers Exchange in Troy, says many states let truck drivers submit this information online, but not in Missouri. Truckers here are...
What to know as peak eagle-watching season nears in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation announced a new slate of 'Eagle Days' events earlier this week. In the later stages of fall, thousands of eagles migrate south from their nesting range in Canada and the Great Lakes states to hunt in Missouri.
Missouri receives $8.7 million in Google settlement over tracking practices
Multinational tech giant Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states over its location tracking practices.
Some South County residents were overcharged on property taxes, will receive corrected bill
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Some South County residents will be receiving new property tax bills after an incorrect rate was used to calculate the original bills. St. Louis County officials made the announcement Friday, and it applies to 15,300 residents in the Gravois Creek Sewer District. The county says MSD submitted a property tax rate of .06 per $100 of a property’s assessed value. The initial bills that went out showed a rate calculated at .6 per $100.
Missouri ranks last in nation for average starting teacher salary
Missouri ranks 50th in the nation for educators’ average starting salary at just $32,970, much less than the national average starting wage of $41,163 per year.
Missouri hospitals not in full compliance with pricing transparency laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal law requires hospitals to let you know what a service will cost before you get care. The hospital price transparency law went into effect in January 2021. But more than a year later some facilities haven’t fully complied, including some in Missouri. “Patients...
Gov. Mike Parson picks his general counsel to replace Eric Schmitt as Missouri attorney general
A top staff member in the governor’s office will be Missouri’s next attorney general. Andrew Bailey, who has served as general counsel for Gov. Mike Parson for the last year, will replace Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who was elected to the U.S. Senate earlier this month. Bailey will...
Missouri, Illinois get ‘D’ grades in national report over preterm births
March of Dimes, a national nonprofit that advocates for and educates on infant health, released its 2022 report card earlier this month. Missouri and Illinois both received "D" grades in that report over preterm birth rates.
See Inside a 176-Year-Old Missouri Castle You Really Can Stay In
Did you know that a 176-year-old castle on a countryside in Missouri is awaiting your arrival on horseback? OK, so you can drive there, too...but it really is a castle in Missouri that you can stay in and I have pics to prove it. I found this regal castle on...
1 Tiny Town Holds the Missouri Record for Hottest & Coldest Temps
There is one tiny Missouri town that can claim something that very few can. It is the record holder for both the hottest and coldest temperature ever recorded in the Show Me State. I found this interesting factoid on the University of Missouri Climate Center website. It documents many of...
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
'Everybody needs access to this!': Combatting period poverty in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, has become a public health issue in the state of Missouri. “There’s a lot of women and girls that are missing school and missing work because they don’t have access to the products they need to manage their periods each month,” Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, said.
How overzealous prosecution and racial bias result in unjust death sentences in Missouri
This story was commissioned by the River City Journalism Fund as part of its series Shadow of Death, which considers St. Louis County’s use of the death penalty. The Gospel of John tells of Jesus chastising a crowd intent on stoning a woman to death. “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her,” the Bible records him saying.
Church in Affton provides 400 free meals on Thanksgiving
AFFTON, Mo. — A church in Affton opened its doors for the 12th year to make sure families without the means have a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day. Heidi Hollis and her fiancé Mark Yager didn't know where their holiday meal was going to come from. The two found out about free dinners being served at Affton Christian Church on Tesson Ferry Road in south St. Louis County.
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REPORTS TOTAL DEER HARVEST FOR NOVEMBER PORTION OF FIREARMS SEASON
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) show that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season which ran from November 12 through November 22. Top harvested counties were Franklin with 4,175, Texas with 3,607 and Callaway with 3,416. Totals in...
SW Missouri gem, 150-year-old Christmas tree farm ready for holidays
SOUTHWEST CITY, Mo. — All you Thanksgiving folks, time is up, and it’s now officially Christmas season, which includes picking out that perfect Christmas tree. The farmers at Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm in Southwest City are in their busy season. Last year, the farm was only open for half the season because they sold out of trees so quickly.
