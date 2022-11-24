Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Tesla’s IR Head says the Semi may be his favorite Tesla product
Tesla’s investor relations head, Martin Viecha, shared that the Tesla Semi may be his favorite Tesla product. “Most people in the investment community (including large holders) that I speak to didn’t believe it’s possible to make a 500-mile, fully loaded Class 8 truck,” he said on Twitter.
teslarati.com
Hyundai reportedly considering third facility in Georgia: a $1.9 billion battery plant
Hyundai is reportedly considering building a battery production facility with partner SK Innovation in Georgia, this being its third facility in the State. Hyundai has been in an all-out blitz to establish electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities in the United States. While the company planned on this expansion, the domestic production requirements within the newest U.S. EV tax incentives have added urgency to their plans. The company has already announced its Georgia EV production facility will begin construction and production ahead of schedule. Now, Hyundai is reportedly considering a joint venture with SK Innovation to produce battery cells nearby.
teslarati.com
Tesla sets up semiconductor joint venture with Swiss auto chip company Annex: report
Tesla has plans to ramp its electric vehicle production by a notable degree in the coming years, and with the company’s constant innovations, it would need to secure a lot of resources, from battery raw materials to computer chips. In this light, reports have emerged suggesting that Tesla has...
TechCrunch
Tesla extends FSD access to “anyone in North America who requests it”
Autopilot comes standard on Tesla vehicles and performs automated driving functions such as steering, accelerating and automatic braking. FSD, which costs North American drivers $15,000, is an extension of Autopilot that includes features like assisted steering on highways and city streets, smart vehicle summoning, automatic parking and recognizing and reacting to traffic lights and stop signs.
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi completes 500-mile journey weighing in at 81,000 pounds
The Tesla Semi’s first deliveries are drawing closer, and CEO Elon Musk is wasting no time on Twitter promoting the electric vehicle maker’s upcoming Class 8 all-electric truck. Based on Musk’s recent posts, it appears that the Semi is definitely ready to work for its customers, as the Tesla team recently completed a 500-mile journey with the vehicle weighing in at 81,000 pounds.
electrek.co
Vinfast achieves milestone with first batch of VF8 EVs shipped to the US
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker Vinfast hit a major milestone Friday, shipping the first batch of VF8 SUVs to the US. Vinfast made its grand debut at the LA Auto show last year, introducing the VF8 and VF9 EVs to the world. After vowing to end the production of gas-powered models,...
Top Speed
Tesla Roadster: Performance, Price, And Photos
In the early aughts, Tesla was an unknown automotive startup with an uncertain future. No new automotive startup had succeeded in penetrating the U.S. market in decades. Not to mention the myriad of failed electric vehicles attempted over the years. There was even talk of the company going under at the time of the Roadster’s launch in 2008.
teslarati.com
Tesla physically recalls 16% of vehicles involved in Chinese ‘recall’
Tesla has recalled 80,000 vehicles in China; however, only 16% will require physical alterations to become safe again. According to Reuters, Tesla has issued a safety recall in China for software issues regarding the battery management system and seatbelts affecting roughly 80,000 vehicles. However, the affected vehicles only include 12,863 Tesla Model 3s (16% of the total number of vehicles), primarily produced in China, that will require physical alterations. The rest of the vehicles, Tesla Model S and Xs, will be fixed via an over-the-air update.
notebookcheck.net
Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders
Tesla is now looking at more than US$100 billion of potential revenue from its current Cybertruck preorder numbers. Those just surpassed the 1.5 million mark, and Tesla will be delivering its electric pickup with an exoskeleton made of the space-grade cold-rolled steel material also used in SpaceX's Starship exterior. A...
Science Focus
Black Friday ebikes: the best deals on electric bikes right now
In the market for a new electric bike? There are plenty of great options right now and Black Friday is here to help you get a saving. Electric bikes are the fastest-growing sector of the UK bike market, following the trend seen elsewhere. Half of the bikes sold in the Netherlands, for instance, are now ebikes. And you can see why. Not only are they environmentally a much sounder option than driving, they’re also a great way for folk who are not in six-pack shape to start shedding the pounds.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk invites Bill Gates to drive the Semi — just so he knows it’s legit
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates do not necessarily see eye-to-eye in a lot of things. Gates has shorted Tesla stock, and Musk has turned Gates into the butt of jokes several times online. The two billionaires also disagree on one specific thing — long-haul battery electric trucks.
teslarati.com
Rivian celebrates Canadian deliveries with customer open house
Rivian celebrated Canadian deliveries with a customer open house, the company announced on Tuesday. The automaker celebrated its first international deliveries in Vancouver, British Columbia. “Our team loved meeting more than 1,500 area families, friends, kids, and dogs and giving them a closer look at R1S and R1T. Thanks for...
electrek.co
Tesla now detects Autopilot cheating devices
Tesla is now starting to detect Autopilot cheating devices that enable you not to hold the steering wheel, and it is acting on it if you use it. In order to use Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta, Tesla requires drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel. However,...
teslarati.com
Tesla short Jim Chanos predicts the fall of Tesla, Crypto, and the S&P 500
Jim Chanos, head of Chanos & Company and the founder of Kynikos Associates, has predicted the fall of Tesla profit margins, the entire cryptocurrency market, and the economy generally in a recent interview. Jim Chanos has been interviewed by Markets Insider, where he made some bold predictions regarding Tesla, crypto,...
2 Full-Size Trucks Tie for the Best Mpg?
When shopping for a truck it is important to do your research. Here are 2 of the best mpg full-size trucks. The post 2 Full-Size Trucks Tie for the Best Mpg? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Industry-First V10 Outboard Boat Motors Make Up to 400 HP
Mercury MarineMercury's new V10 outboard offers more power than a V8 while being smaller than a V12.
PV Tech
JinkoSolar to supply 522MW of modules to Brazilian Santa Luzia PV project
JinkoSolar, the global PV manufacturer, will supply approximately 522MW of its Tiger Neo 78 Cell modules to the Brazilian Santa Luzia utility PV project, one of the largest in the country. The provision of these modules will constitute phase one of the project, with three total phases aiming at a...
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
Freethink
Construction juggernaut unveils huge electric mining truck
Caterpillar, the world’s largest manufacturer of construction equipment, has built its first battery-electric large mining truck — and select customers got to see the massive EV demonstrated at the “mine site of the future.”. “This demonstration is a significant milestone, and we are excited for these trucks...
Honda To Stop Manufacturing All Gas Powered Lawn Mowers
Honda announced in early October that it will no longer manufacture new gas-powered lawn mowers, signaling the end of an era in lawn care. As battery technology rapidly advances, electric-powered lawn care is trending up in a major way— and its gas-powered counterparts might be on their way out.
