PIERCETON — Injuries were reported in a multi-vehicle accident at the US 30 and SR 13 intersection in Pierceton. The accident occurred around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. At least three vehicles were involved in the accident. Traffic in the westbound lanes of US 30 was temporarily slowed and restricted to one lane while emergency personnel responded to the scene.

PIERCETON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO