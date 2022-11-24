Read full article on original website
S1mple lists CS:GO maps he’d add and remove from pro pool if he was CEO of Valve
Natus Vincere’s superstar s1mple isn’t unhappy with the addition of Anubis to the map pool, but he wouldn’t have removed Dust II, one of the game’s classics. The Ukrainian outlined what changes he’d make to the map pool if he was the head of Valve’s CS:GO department in an interview today.
What do Team USA and England players look like in FIFA 23? Checking the face scans of all 22 starters
Team USA and England are a few hours away from a World Cup clash that could either catapult the English into the Round of 16 or turn Group B on its head and leave all four nations with a chance of advancing. According to FIFA 23, USMNT beating England isn’t...
CoD insider claims Modern Warfare 2 is getting a spinoff campaign focused on fan-fave
The Call of Duty series has had some iconic characters players around the world all know and love. Lots have been killed off in brutal and devastating ways, but fortunately, the CoD devs restored order by bringing back one of the most influential characters in series history. Prepare yourselves; this...
Concerns brew in OWL scene as New York Excelsior looks to build roster of underrepresented genders
According to multiple sources, the New York Excelsior is intending to create an Overwatch League team made up of marginalized genders for the 2023 season. While this sounds like a well-intentioned concept, sources familiar with the situation say it provides nothing but a disservice to the very people the organization is trying to uplift.
Superstar EU top laner will focus on content creation in 2023 after failing to find new LCS team
After a disappointing year with Team Liquid, League of Legends top laner Bwipo has confirmed that he will not be stepping onto the stage for the 2023 Spring Split. The 23-year-old veteran broke the news while streaming, and said that during the regular season, he’ll be working as a content creator for Liquid. He’ll be streaming his solo queue and Champion’s Queue matches as he prepares to join a team in the following summer.
‘I’ve got less than a million’: Sneyking reveals the math behind winning Dota 2’s TI11
Winning The International is the ultimate dream of many Dota 2 fans, regardless of their skill level. Fans generally divide the prize money by five to guesstimate players’ earnings from the event, but Sneyking recently shared that the calculations had more than five variables after a viewer asked how much he received from winning TI11 with Tundra Esports on stream.
Best smoke and nade spots for Anubis in CS:GO
Anubis is the new map in town and has left Dust II, well in the dust. This is a map that players will struggle to learn quickly, so it’s not the worst idea to get ahead of the curve. We’ve got the smokes you’ll need to get onto both...
Hanwha Life signs 2 World Champions to its League roster for 2023
With this move confirmed, Hanwha Life Esports has become the big winner of the 2022 LCK offseason. After bringing in former EDward Gaming and 2021 World Champion ADC Park “Viper” Do-hyeon to the League of Legends roster on Nov. 22, Hanwha Life Esports confirmed today that former DRX’s top laner and mid laner Hwang “Kingen” Sung-hoon and Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo will be joining for the 2023 season.
Latest Pokémon news: Scarlet and Violet ‘script’ glitch threatens competitive as Pokémon Go unveils Ultra Beasts
The Pokémon news week started with a bang—and not the good kind!. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have discovered yet another glitch, and unlike the hilarious ones popping up all over the internet, it’s serious and could threaten the competitive scene. Yikes!. On a more positive...
Hanwha Life completes LCK superteam with 2 veterans
We didn’t have to wait long to know Hanwha Life Esports’ League of Legends roster for the upcoming season. Following the recent announcement of two World Champions joining Hanwha Life today, the org also confirmed the signings of jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min and Kim “Life” Jeong-min to round off its LCK roster for 2023.
Best BRO Draft archetypes | MTG Arena Open Draft tier list
Artifacts and mechanics in The Brothers’ War define the Draft meta heading into the Magic: The Gathering Arena Open. Two-color archetypes are the foundation of The Brothers’ War Draft, showcasing common themes like sacrifice and new themes like Recursion and “draw two or more cards.” Uncommon rarity signposts for archetypes can pull a player into a set of MTG colors while the mechanics and Retro Artifacts can also provide direction.
League of Legends for dummies
League of Legends is a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena, or MOBA for short, released in Oct. 2009. Inspired by Dota and the custom maps from Warcraft III, League started with only 40 champions, a humble map of Summoner’s Rift, a handful of items, and a bunch of game mechanics that needed polishing. Over the years, League evolved into one of the most popular games that now has over 150 million active players.
The incredible AWP clutch that made Broky the shoo-in for BLAST Premier World Final MVP
BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022 brought all the moments you could want in a Counter-Strike tournament. Upsets, dominant performances, and a nail-biting final gave fans one of the more thrilling events in recent CS:GO history. Heroic may have taken the trophy, but Helvijs “broky” Saukants from FaZe earned the title...
VALORANT player creates list of everything wrong with the game—and it’s hard to disagree
VALORANT arrived on the FPS scene as the Counter-Strike killer in 2020. But now it’s going through all the issues that CS:GO has had over its lifetime. This stage of its lifespan is a long and arduous period to deal with. Despite being one of the most viewed FPS titles in the genre, hosting million-dollar tournaments, and boasting millions of viewers in the later stages of these events, Reddit thinks it’s time to finally give it the chance at being a “staple FPS” title.
Rank up MTG Arena ladder with 3 different soldier tribal Magic decks
Wizards of the Coast went all-in on soldier tribal through The Brothers’ War set, with it becoming one of the best Magic: The Gathering Aggro decks on the MTG Arena ladder. A total of 20 soldier cards in the MTG colors White and Blue were included in The Brothers’ War (BRO) set. Most are solid Common and Uncommons that slot into a variety of Draft archetypes while others have become staples within the Standard Constructed format. The soldiers’ deck isn’t one of the best tournament decks that came out of the BRO release, but it is one of the best Aggro builds that can get players to Mythic within MTG Arena.
How to get Ability Patch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Ability Patches are one of the most useful competitive items in the game when it comes to dictating what ability you want certain Pokémon to have. And they return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. By using an Ability Patch, players will be able to guarantee that Pokémon learns...
From teddy bears to wolves: xNova joins BOOM Esports for 2023 Dota 2 season
BOOM Esports finalized its Dota 2 roster for the 2023 DPC season in a series of announcements today. JaCkky, TIMS, and skem left the team, and BOOM kept the Yopaj-Fbz core and strengthened the squad with xNova, Xepher, and Natsumi. XNova announced his free agency at the beginning of November,...
More Ultra Beasts and Necrozma teased for Pokemon Go, but an appearance isn’t imminent
Pokémon Go’s last three seasons of content have revolved around the Alola region and introduced many of the Pokémon that have been missing from Gen VI’s Pokédex. But, there has been a special focus placed on the Ultra Beasts that have come and terrorized the world from Ultra Space.
Dr Disrespect whacked with Warzone 2 ban and he thinks its because devs are ‘out to get him’
Tensions between Dr Disrespect and Warzone 2 devs are at an all-time high after the YouTube star accused them of banning him for seven days simply to make an example out of him. The ban happened due to a heated exchange he had with other Warzone 2 players on proximity...
How to add friends in Warzone 2
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2, players get to experience the battle royale mode with different squad sizes including solos, duos, trios, and quads. While playing alone can be a good strategy to get high elimination games, teaming up is the best way to play Warzone 2. Teaming up with random players is one thing, but players must know how to add friends, and it’s a relatively simple process.
