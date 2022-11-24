Read full article on original website
College Football Games on TV Today (Friday, Nov. 25)
Here's a quick look at the college football games on today, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 with TV channels, tonight's start times and more information.
ESPN FPI rankings update: Updated predictions for Pitt headed into regular-season finale vs. Miami
The ESPN FPI rankings have been updated and Pitt finds itself at the No.42 spot after defeating Duke 28-26 at home last week. Pitts was ranked No. 43 during our previous update on Nov. 13. Per ESPN, "The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is...
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: Latest CFP rankings, CFB Playoff bracket projection after Week 13
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
Tennessee's bowl projections following 10-win regular-season
No. 11 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC), 56-0, Saturday in Week 13 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Tennessee’s regular-season has concluded. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin...
Chris Verhoff Wisconsin Indoor Golf Center Toy Drive Interview
Steve “Sparky” Fifer and Chris Verhoff owner of the Wisconsin Indoor Golf Center in Waukesha discuss the importance of the 16th annual FAN Toy Drive for Children’s Wisconsin and Robyn’s Nest to him.
247Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State slides, TCU rises in ESPN's Week 14 FPI Top 25
ESPN's updated Football Power Index rankings entering Week 14 feature significant changes following Ohio State's loss to Michigan, Clemson's stunning upset at the hands of South Carolina and USC moving into the College Football Playoff driver's seat following its win over Notre Dame. With only one week to play before...
USC bowl choices are great; Trojans go to New Year's Six after win over Notre Dame
Yes, of course USC fans want the College Football Playoff, which is now one win away for the Trojans. Who wouldn’t want to make the playoff and rise to the top tier of the sport? However, let’s say USC loses to Utah in Friday’s Pac-12 Championship Game. We don’t want it to happen, but let’s say that it does.
Ashley Argall of Children's Wisconsin Toy Drive Interview
Steve “Sparky” Fifer talks with Ashley Argall of Children’s Wisconsin about the 16th annual FAN Toy Drive for Children’s Wisconsin and Robyn’s Nest. Foster Care is main topic of conversation.
Dan Steinbrecher of Lincoln Contractor Supply Toy Drive Interview
Steve “Sparky” Fifer and Dan Steinbrecher of Lincoln Contractor Supply discuss the importance of the 16th annual FAN Toy Drive for Children’s Wisconsin and Robyn’s Nest to him.
Game Day Central: Notre Dame Fighting Irish football vs. USC Trojans
No. 15 Notre Dame is looking to make it six wins in a row, as the Fighting Irish (8-3) travel to Los Angeles to battle the USC Trojans (10-1, 8-1 Pac-12). Blue & Gold gets you ready with what you need to know before today’s tilt. Join us live...
