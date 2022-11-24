Bop Shop Records, an independently owned record store in Rochester, will celebrate 40 years this weekend, with four evening performances you won’t want to miss. Tom Kohn opened Bop Shop Records in 1982, having spent his formative years in the 1970s working for MXR and Rounder Records, while collecting and listening to as much recorded and live music as he could. He has turned Bop Shop Records into special record show, well worth visiting as music collectors from all over the world frequently spend entire days there.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO