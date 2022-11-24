ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit vs. Everybody: 97 Percent of NFL Experts Select Bills to Win

By John Maakaron
 3 days ago

Lions are facing long odds to defeat the Bills.

The Detroit Lions are 9.5-point home underdogs to the Buffalo Bills.

In their last meeting back in 2018, Josh Allen tossed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Robert Foster early in the fourth quarter and led his team to a 14-13 home victory.

According to NFL Pickwatch , 97 percent of NFL experts are predicting the Bills (7-3) to defeat the Lions (4-6) at Ford Field.

This year, after Brian Daboll left to become the head coach of the New York Giants, Allen has not had the caliber of season that many had expected, as he has an elevated number of interceptions and has been working through a right elbow injury.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed that while the Bills have been known to be a passing team, the coaching staff are expecting the Bills to lean on the run at Ford Field.

"Well, they leaned on it. They leaned on it. Those backs did a good job and when you incorporate that with this quarterback it’s a whole other element," said Campbell . "And so, I know that they’ve traditionally thrown it, but we’re anticipating they’re going to try to run it. I mean, that was a good recipe for them. And so, I would think that they’ll try to do a lot of those things because they did have success against Cleveland . Now, I still say this quarterback’s obviously a huge part of everything. He is the biggest part, but I mean we’re ready for whatever they throw at us.”

