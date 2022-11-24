Read full article on original website
See trees sparkle, sculptures shine at SLO Botanical Garden’s Nature Nights event
The new event features eight acres of lighted garden displays interspersed with beautiful artworks.
SLO County man, family members burned in ‘horrific’ fire during Thanksgiving camping trip
As the fire engulfed the Atascadero man, his daughter “literally tackled him” to try to extinguish the flames, a family friend said.
Restaurants on the Central Coast make the Michelin Star List in time for Thanksgiving
Restaurants on the Central Coast made it to the Michelin Star List Guide for best places to eat -- including two restaurants in Solvang. The post Restaurants on the Central Coast make the Michelin Star List in time for Thanksgiving appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Mountain lion sightings continue to worry San Luis Obispo residents
A local San Luis Obispo community member comes face to face with a mountain lion in her own backyard.
Looking for holiday fun in SLO County? Here are 12 ways to celebrate the season
From Christmas parades and spectacular light displays to visits with Santa Claus, here’s your guide to everything to see and do in SLO County this holiday season.
Old Orcutt hosts its 2nd Annual Small Business Saturday
Old Orcutt is hosting its 2nd Annual Small Business Saturday -- a tradition to celebrate small businesses and shop on the last weekend of November. The post Old Orcutt hosts its 2nd Annual Small Business Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Black Friday shoppers flocked to downtown Paso Robles in search of deals
Black Friday shoppers flocked to downtown Paso Robles in search of deals, Christmas presents and things they didn’t even know they needed.
The first mobile “Route One Farmers Market” launches this Sunday at the Vandenberg Village
The first mobile and non-profit "Route One Farmers Market" launches its food services today at the Vandenberg Village. The post The first mobile “Route One Farmers Market” launches this Sunday at the Vandenberg Village appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Farmhouse sells for $1.5 million in Santa Maria
A spacious house built in 1997 located in the 5600 block of Oakhill Drive in Santa Maria has a new owner. The 3,063-square-foot property was sold on Nov. 14, 2022. The $1,475,000 purchase price works out to $482 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three baths. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
The Santa Maria Town Center is ready for Black Friday crowds
The Santa Maria Town Center is ready for the Black Friday crowds to return this year. The shopping center is extending its hours for the holiday.
SLO County gas prices plunging, find the lowest prices
The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County plunged 19 cents during the past week to $5.45, even as residents hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to figures from AAA. “The national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02,”...
Opening of Cambria Christmas Market brings exposure to local businesses
With Thanksgiving now behind us and Christmas right around the corner, the holiday spirit is already buzzing among businesses and Christmas Market goers in the small town of Cambria.
SLO County weather: strong winds, light rain ahead
Strong winds to clear by Thursday, larger storm expected on Dec. 4.
An Intimate Ranch Wedding in San Luis Obispo
Bride and groom Katie and John wanted a Boho whimsical feel for their special day, and that’s exactly what they got! They couldn't stop raving that everything about their day at Flying Caballos (San Luis Obispo) turned out better then they could ever have dreamt of and felt completely elevated.
Bill Macfadyen: Lamborghini Driver Turns Highway 154 into His Personal Speedway
It’s that time of the year when our thoughts turn to gratitude, and we at Noozhawk are enormously grateful for your loyal readership and support for our mission. Whether you’ve been with us from the start 15 years ago or just discovered us last week, thank you. Our...
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 13
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $574,455. The average price per square foot was $360.
Missing persons, dog found dead in San Luis Obispo
Police investigating incident, possible connection with traffic accident Monday. – On Monday at approximately 5:35 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a single-vehicle collision on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive where a car had reportedly struck the curb, a street sign, and the abutment of the bridge. The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed.
County to Cloud Seed Over Lopez Lake
San Luis Obispo County is trying something new this year, and for three subsequent years, to try and maximize rainfall and hopefully help fill up one of the county’s main water reservoirs. In October, County Supervisors approved awarding of a 3-year, $342,000 per year contract to North American Weather...
Lompoc brewery hosting displaced military members for Thanksgiving dinner
A Lompoc brewery is hosting displaced military members for a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday night.
