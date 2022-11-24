ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Farmhouse sells for $1.5 million in Santa Maria

A spacious house built in 1997 located in the 5600 block of Oakhill Drive in Santa Maria has a new owner. The 3,063-square-foot property was sold on Nov. 14, 2022. The $1,475,000 purchase price works out to $482 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three baths. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County gas prices plunging, find the lowest prices

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County plunged 19 cents during the past week to $5.45, even as residents hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to figures from AAA. “The national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02,”...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weddingchicks.com

An Intimate Ranch Wedding in San Luis Obispo

Bride and groom Katie and John wanted a Boho whimsical feel for their special day, and that’s exactly what they got! They couldn't stop raving that everything about their day at Flying Caballos (San Luis Obispo) turned out better then they could ever have dreamt of and felt completely elevated.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 13

A house in Santa Maria that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $574,455. The average price per square foot was $360.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Missing persons, dog found dead in San Luis Obispo

Police investigating incident, possible connection with traffic accident Monday. – On Monday at approximately 5:35 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a single-vehicle collision on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive where a car had reportedly struck the curb, a street sign, and the abutment of the bridge. The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
esterobaynews.com

County to Cloud Seed Over Lopez Lake

San Luis Obispo County is trying something new this year, and for three subsequent years, to try and maximize rainfall and hopefully help fill up one of the county’s main water reservoirs. In October, County Supervisors approved awarding of a 3-year, $342,000 per year contract to North American Weather...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

