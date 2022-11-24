Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Winter storm to impact New Mexico
A winter storm is expected to impact parts of New Mexico on Friday. Here's what you need to know as the storm approaches. A winter storm warning that was issued for Chaves, Curry, De Baca Guadalupe, and Roosevelt County has been cancelled. Significant snow accumulations are no longer expected in these areas.
KRQE News 13
Heavy snow and major travel impacts for Thanksgiving and Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet for most of the state, but snow has begun in the Raton area and southern Colorado. I-25 at Raton Pass is already snow-covered and slick, with ongoing snow expected today. This will make travel very difficult through Friday. Strong winds have also begun in the northeast highlands, which will lead to blowing, drifting snow and low visibility.
abc7amarillo.com
Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 25 – Dec. 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 25 – December 1. Nov. 25 – Light of Enchantment – Kick off your Holiday season by taking a ride through the lights at Sandia Speed Way. Opening day is Nov.25 and will go through December 31. The times are from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is per car (1 car) $49.95.
elpasomatters.org
Our food is losing nutrients. New Mexico farmers work to bring them back
LA UNION, N.M. — Shahid Mustafa is talking about the importance of soil on a chilly November morning on Taylor Hood Farms, as he and Lindsey McKee lead a workshop on regenerative agriculture, a way of farming that focuses on soil health and biodiversity. Three participants from Las Cruces...
New Mexico unveils ‘Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook’
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is offering a special holiday way to bring the taste of the Land of Enchantment into your home. The state has unveiled the "New Mexico Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook" The festive online catalogue allows you to look through products grown in the state You can The post New Mexico unveils ‘Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook’ appeared first on KVIA.
'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
Parts of Texas are in for a cold, cold Thanksgiving.
natureworldnews.com
Winter Storm Warning in Effect Until Friday for New Mexico, Expect Heavy Snow, Dangerous Roads and Bridges
Due to the dangerous roads and slick bridges brought on by the heavy snow, New Mexico is under a Winter Storm Warning until Friday late afternoon. This includes the Southcentral mountains and nearby counties, Guadalupe County, and Albuquerque. Thanksgiving in New Mexico will have to be done indoors as there...
8 underrated towns in Texas worth visiting
Texas is full of surprises, including small towns you don't hear about often. But visiting these charming spots may become a new obsession.
New Mexico Artisan Market expected to attract thousands
The Black Friday shopping frenzy is trickling down to small businesses in New Mexico.
'Largest archaeological preserve' in the United States located in Colorado
A UNESCO World Heritage Site that has a history of attracting more than 500,000 visitors annually, Mesa Verde National Park is one Colorado destination that can't be missed. Not only is the landscape stunning, the educational experience it provides is unmatched. Spanning more than 50,000 acres, this national park is...
El Paso News
Rain Mixing to Flurries Friday Morning; Winter Storm Warning in New Mexico; Warmer Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! I hope you had a blessed day. Many are grateful that the sunshine was out and the winds not too bad for the parade today. Everything changes fast over the next 24 hours. Here’s your forecast…. TONIGHT: Expect cloudy skies with light rain showers here and...
kunm.org
FRI: Caregiver shortage next target for NM lawmakers, APS to try new grading program, + More
Caregiver shortage next target for NM lawmakers - KUNM News, Albuquerque Journal. Lawmakers are planning to introduce a bill in the upcoming 2023 legislative session that aims to address the critical shortage of caregivers that give therapy and other services to New Mexicans with developmental disabilities. As the Albuquerque Journal...
A comprehensive map of how Texans voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election
KXAN looked at precinct-level results in each county across the state to get a better picture of how Texans voted.
ladailypost.com
Community Archaeologist Joins New Mexico Historic Sites
Elisabeth Stone, the new regional manager of Coronado and Jemez Historic Sites. Courtesy/NMHS. New Mexico Historic Sites (NMHS) has found the new regional manager for Coronado Historic Site (CHS) and Jemez Historic Site (JHS): Dr. Elisabeth Stone, an accomplished archaeologist who has worked throughout New Mexico with an emphasis on equity, community and collaboration.
Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Following two pediatric deaths in Texas due to influenza, Immunize El Paso is increasing efforts for flu vaccinations. Texas reported the deaths of two girls, a three-year-old in Hidalgo, Texas and a four-year-old in Temple, Texas. One of the girls had no underlying health conditions. According to the CDC, there are The post Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Colorado town ranked 1 of best to visit for Christmas in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 21 best small towns to visit at Christmas in the United States.
2022 Thanksgiving: What’s open and closed in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of stores that will be closed and open on Thanksgiving Day in New Mexico. Albuquerque Most City of Albuquerque offices are closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. The […]
newmexicopbs.org
Miss Indian New Mexico 2022
11.25.2022 – Correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Correspondent: Antonia Gonzales. Guest: Alysia Coriz (Kewa Pueblo), 2022 Miss Indian...
