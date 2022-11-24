ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KOAT 7

Winter storm to impact New Mexico

A winter storm is expected to impact parts of New Mexico on Friday. Here's what you need to know as the storm approaches. A winter storm warning that was issued for Chaves, Curry, De Baca Guadalupe, and Roosevelt County has been cancelled. Significant snow accumulations are no longer expected in these areas.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Heavy snow and major travel impacts for Thanksgiving and Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet for most of the state, but snow has begun in the Raton area and southern Colorado. I-25 at Raton Pass is already snow-covered and slick, with ongoing snow expected today. This will make travel very difficult through Friday. Strong winds have also begun in the northeast highlands, which will lead to blowing, drifting snow and low visibility.
RATON, NM
abc7amarillo.com

Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
AMARILLO, TX
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 25 – December 1. Nov. 25 – Light of Enchantment – Kick off your Holiday season by taking a ride through the lights at Sandia Speed Way. Opening day is Nov.25 and will go through December 31. The times are from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is per car (1 car) $49.95.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico unveils ‘Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook’

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is offering a special holiday way to bring the taste of the Land of Enchantment into your home.  The state has unveiled the "New Mexico Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook"  The festive online catalogue  allows you to look through products grown in the state You can The post New Mexico unveils ‘Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook’ appeared first on KVIA.
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

Community Archaeologist Joins New Mexico Historic Sites

Elisabeth Stone, the new regional manager of Coronado and Jemez Historic Sites. Courtesy/NMHS. New Mexico Historic Sites (NMHS) has found the new regional manager for Coronado Historic Site (CHS) and Jemez Historic Site (JHS): Dr. Elisabeth Stone, an accomplished archaeologist who has worked throughout New Mexico with an emphasis on equity, community and collaboration.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KVIA ABC-7

Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Following two pediatric deaths in Texas due to influenza, Immunize El Paso is increasing efforts for flu vaccinations. Texas reported the deaths of two girls, a three-year-old in Hidalgo, Texas and a four-year-old in Temple, Texas. One of the girls had no underlying health conditions. According to the CDC, there are The post Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

2022 Thanksgiving: What’s open and closed in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of stores that will be closed and open on Thanksgiving Day in New Mexico.  Albuquerque Most City of Albuquerque offices are closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Miss Indian New Mexico 2022

11.25.2022 – Correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Correspondent: Antonia Gonzales. Guest: Alysia Coriz (Kewa Pueblo), 2022 Miss Indian...
NEW MEXICO STATE

